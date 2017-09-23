WWE Rumors: Paige Will Be Returning To This Brand

Paige has made her return to the WWE Performance Center, arriving on Monday, Sept. 18, and working out to prepare for her WWE return. While she has been working hard on getting back into ring shape after her neck surgery from last year, there has a been a lot of speculation on which brand she would return to, with WWE.com even putting up a poll for the fans, asking them which brand they want to see Paige wrestle on.

The WWE Fan Poll On Paige’s Return

The interesting thing about the WWE fan poll is that Paige was actually still on the active roster back when the original WWE brand split took place. Paige was drafted to the Monday Night Raw brand. However, there has been a number of moves, the brand roster shakeup, and even a free agent like John Cena moving.

At the current time, the WWE fan poll asking about the Paige WWE return saw 53 percent of the fans vote for Paige to make her return to SmackDown Live. Twenty-nine percent wanted to see her show up on Monday Night Raw and 17 percent were hoping for an NXT return.

The fans who voted for the Paige WWE return to happen on SmackDown Live will likely be very happy. According to the paid version of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Inc), Paige will make her WWE return on SmackDown Live.

Paige WWE Return Controversy

The biggest questions when it comes to the Paige WWE return is how the fans will react to her when she comes to the ring for the first time and how the WWE will book her after all the controversy. Remember that Paige failed two drug tests last year and then had neck surgery against the wishes of the WWE.

Paige also accompanied Alberto Del Rio as he continuously ripped the WWE every chance that he got. Add in the domestic abuse allegations between the two and there is little chance that the WWE will want to push Paige too hard.

There is also the fact that Paige was involved in a hacking scandal that also involved SmackDown Live superstar Xavier Woods. The fans might not be friendly when coming up with chants upon her return to the WWE.

The WWE Women’s Divisions

The addition of Paige to the SmackDown Live women’s roster seems a bit much until the actual rosters are examined. With the addition of Paige, the SmackDown Live roster includes Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Natalya, Carmella, Tamina, and Lana. Paige would make eight competitors.

The Monday Night Raw roster includes Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Emma, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Summer Rae, and the soon-to-debut Asaka, which gives that brand 10 wrestlers. If Nikki Bella returns, she will almost surely go to Raw since that is where John Cena wrestles right now.

[Featured Image by WWE]