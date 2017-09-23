Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Producing Comedy TV Show Inspired By Her Relationship With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to officially become engaged, but someone is already planning to use their fairytale-like love story as material for an upcoming comedy TV series.

In an exclusive report by Deadline, it has been revealed that Meghan’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is currently working on a new comedy TV show that will sure to raise some eyebrows.

Apparently, Trevor is producing a yet-to-be-titled TV series with an interestingly familiar plot — a man whose wife leaves him for a British prince.

Obviously, the storyline depicts that of Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry, only this time, there’s an added twist. Based on the show’s description, the series will focus on a man who will be forced to share custody with the British royal family after his ex-wife marries a prince.

The full description reads as follows.

“Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.”

The outlet also dished that the idea originated from a discussion between Trevor and producer Dan Farah, where he imagined what life would’ve been like if he and Meghan had children and potentially had to share custody with Prince Harry.

Happy camper. #girlstrip with @benitalitt @heatherdorak @mishanonoo #spain #eatpraylove #pool #ibiza A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 8, 2016 at 8:44am PDT

The plot instantly caught the attention of major broadcast networks, unsurprisingly drawing a lot of curiosity about the project. In fact, Fox bought the comedy on the spot and already offered a pilot commitment to Trevor and other producers of the show.

It was also believed that the show managed to get the largest commitment offer for a comedy of this season on the said network.

With Trevor’s obvious reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance, many think that the producer is being petty. However, the outlet clarified that the upcoming comedy show is completely fictional.

It was even reiterated that the lead characters are not based on Trevor, Meghan, or Prince Harry, especially since the ex-couple have no kids together. Markle has no personal involvement in the project as well.

Prince Harry took the salute at the Beating Retreat ceremony in London this evening. Beating Retreat is a musical military spectacle that originated in the 16th century. Today it was performed by over 700 military musicians from Great Britain and Canada, and celebrated the bravery of Armed Servicemen and women. ????PA. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Aside from Engelson, the intriguing comedy series will be produced by Modern Family’s Danny Zuker, New Girl’s Jake Kasdan and The Shannara Chronicles’ Dan Farah.

Trevor and Meghan got married in 2011 and officially divorced in 2013, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In July 2016, Meghan first met Prince Harry in London through friends and eventually went public with their relationship in October of the same year.

So far, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on Trevor Engelson’s upcoming comedy TV show on Fox.

[Featured Images by WPA Pool, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]