Kris Jenner Hints End Of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Might Be Near, Kylie’s Pregnancy To Blame?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been streaming on the small screen for 10 years but despite its impressive milestone, Kris Jenner hinted that the popular TV series might reach the end of the line sooner or later. Is Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy to blame for the hit show’s possible ending?

Many have already happened to the reality TV’s first family’s lives. The viewers have seen the huge changes in the Kardashian/Jenner household, from Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s divorces to Bruce Jenner’s transition. Now, the latest bombshell is that Kylie Jenner is allegedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Although Kris Jenner did mention that there is a possibility that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series will “come to an end sooner or later,” it certainly has nothing to do with Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy. As a matter of fact, the interview was done back in April when the Kylie Lip Kit mogul was just started dating the 25-year-old rapper.

As if being rumored to be pregnant is not enough, Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga is now allegedly claiming that he is the father of the 20-year-old reality star’s baby. It can be recalled that the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has been dating the much older rapper for quite a long time.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga started off as good pals and many were convinced that the pair had taken their friendship to the next level when the KUWTK star was still a minor. Eventually, Kylie Jenner and Tyga publicly revealed their romantic relationship right after the successful entrepreneur turned 18-years-old.

It was only a matter of time when Tyga moved into Kylie Jenner’s multi-million home. It was just in April of this year when the 27-year-old rapper moved out back after his final breakup with the social media princess.

After that, Kylie Jenner seemed to be happy and content with Travis Scott, holding hands and kissing each other in public places. Tyga, on the other hand, is now dating Kamilla Osman, who bears a striking resemblance to the Life of Kylie star’s older sister Kim Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to address the baby rumors.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]