‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Spoilers: Episode 1’s Opening Amy-Sheldon Proposal Scene Dropped [Video]

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 picks up right where it left off in the previous season finale — the Sheldon-Amy proposal scene. The sneak peek featuring Episode 1’s opening scene reveals that Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) answer will be put on hold as Sheldon (Jim Parsons) receives a call from a concerned Leonard (Johnny Galecki).

The previous season finale ended with the long-awaited proposal scene. Sheldon finally got on one knee and proposed to Amy. The credits, however, started to roll before Amy could recover from the shock and answer Sheldon’s question, “will you marry?”

In the sneak peek dropped for Episode 1, titled “The Proposal Proposal,” Sheldon does not seem to be in a hurry or desperate to hear Amy’s answer, as he can be seen getting up to answer Leonard’s call. Amy looks upset and exasperated because her boyfriend sees the call more urgent and important than her answer to his proposal. Sheldon, on the other hand, does not want to be rude by ignoring Leonard’s call.

Leonard and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) find out about the proposal in the opening scene of Big Bang Theory Season 11 Episode 1. The sneak peek also reveals that Sheldon not only informs them about the proposal but also tells them what prompted him to take the flight to New Jersey. His long-time admirer Ramona (Riki Lindhome) had kissed him on his lips while they were having lunch. Amy, as expected, scowls at Sheldon hearing that but what she hears next melts her heart. She goes from WHAT to AWW.

Sheldon tells Leonard and Penny in front of Amy, “It’s a funny story actually. I was having lunch with Dr. Nowitzki, and she kissed me. And in that moment, I realized that Amy was the only woman I ever wanted to kiss for the rest of my life. So I came to New Jersey to ask her to marry me.”

What do you think Amy will say to Sheldon? All will be revealed in the #BigBangTheory season premiere: https://t.co/WDsn2Om7de pic.twitter.com/UXszWQ1fVc — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) September 15, 2017

The synopsis for The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Episode 1 reveals that Amy will give an answer to Sheldon’s proposal in the first episode of the new season, and according to the spoilers leaked online, she will say “yes.”

"We're right there. He's on one knee." Don't miss the Season 11 premiere of #BigBangTheory, Monday, September 25 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/pNblOaNhzS — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) September 21, 2017

“The Proposal Proposal” is a fun episode, Kaley Cuoco says in a promotion clip released by CBS. She also reveals that there is drama with Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). The synopsis indicates that the married couple is going to struggle with some unexpected news, and the spoilers reveal that Bernadette is pregnant again.

Moreover, Kaley Cuoco says that in Episode 1 of The Big Bang Theory Season 11, Penny and Leonard watch everyone’s drama unfold while drinking wine and doing yoga. And speaking of Raj, Kunal Nayyar says that his character has now Stuart (Kevin Sussman) in his life as Howard is busy because of the baby.

Watch here The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Episode 1’s opening scene.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 premieres on Monday, September 25, on CBS.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]