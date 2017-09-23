Something About ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Is Happening Next Week, Will Rockstar Announce A Release Date?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is not due out until sometime next year, but Rockstar Games is ready to show something about the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One western next week. The developer threw up a simple teaser on Twitter Thursday showing a date and time that allows the imagination to run wild with possible details.

Those hotly anticipating the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 will want to tune into the Rockstar website next Thursday, September 28, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. The list of possibilities includes details on the story, characters, and setting. It’s also hoped that a release date, or at least a release window, will be shared as well.

Rockstar Games delayed Red Dead Redemption 2 to Spring 2018 this past May. Publisher Take-Two Interactive later clarified that the release will not be before the start of its 2019 fiscal year, which begins on April 1, 2018. This places the game’s launch window in April through June 20.

The long-shot announcement possibility is a PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are the only confirmed platforms at this point, similar to how Grand Theft Auto V was first announced only for consoles. If the pattern holds, a PC release could come after the consoles. Of course, the first Red Dead Redemption didn’t hit the PC at all.

As for the setting, the gaming community has determined it takes place roughly in the same region as the first Red Dead Redemption. Meanwhile, screenshots and a teaser trailer point an evolution of the open-world setting and suggest the character will either work with or play as multiple characters. The teaser trailer and initial logo show seven characters. Meanwhile, screenshots have shown up to four characters escorting a stagecoach.

There is still no confirmation that John Marston, the main protagonist from the first Red Dead Redemption, will return. Characters shown so far have either had their backs to the camera or their face obscured.

The online capabilities of Red Dead Redemption 2 are another question. It’s unlikely to be answered in next week’s reveal but the wild success of Grand Theft Auto Online suggests Rockstar Games will be modifying the formula for its western.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]