‘BB19’ Showmances Jessica And Cody, Mark And Elena, Embrace And Share Kisses in Steamy Instagram Photo

This season, the Big Brother house was full of showmances, some of which gained huge popularity with fans of the show. Two of those couplings consisted of Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, also known as “Jody,” and Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, affectionately called “Marlena.”

For the first few weeks of the Big Brother 19 game, the two couples were aligned in the house, as Cody had won the first Head of Household (HOH) competition and was enjoying all of the perks and the power that came with that win.

Now out of the house and free to enjoy life, Jessica posted a steamy photo Thursday night to her Instagram page, showing the couples sitting in a booth at some sort of restaurant or bar. In the image, Jessica is sitting on Cody’s lap, passionately holding his face as the two embrace and kiss.

To the right of Cody sit Mark and Elena, who have their eyes closed and are also engaged in a kiss, as Elena tightly grasps Mark’s hand.

Jessica, according to statements she made on Big Brother 19 live feeds, lives in Los Angeles, not far from where the BB19 house sits on the CBS lot. This means that Cody and Elena, who both live near Dallas, and Mark who’s from New York, are presumably staying in the area for at least a few days until they return to their real lives.

Marlena & Jody reunited ❤️ A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

From what Jessica and Cody have stated in their interviews with media, they are committed to one another for the long haul but it’s still unclear which one of them will up and move to be with the other. Cody revealed during the Big Brother 19 season that he has a daughter, who spends entire summers with him, so he may want to stay close to wherever she is.

As far as Mark and Elena, during a BB19 backyard interview with RHAP, Elena noted that she and Mark are planning on seeing the sites in LA for a week or so and then each would be going back to their respective homes. She added, however, that Mark will eventually be packing up and heading to Dallas to be with her once he gets things in order where he now resides.

Which #BB19 Showmance do you think will be split up tonight? ???? A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

As fans of the show know, most Big Brother showmances tend to fizzle out within the first six months. Nevertheless, things may be different for Jody and Marlena, as these two couples seem to be very serious about their commitments to one another and their futures together.

Although this season of Big Brother 19 is over, in just a few months Celebrity Big Brother will premiere on CBS this winter.

[Featured Image by Bill Inoshita/CBS]