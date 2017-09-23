Jenelle Evans Calls Of Her Wedding To David Eason One Day Before The Ceremony

Those who keep up with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans are well aware that the reality TV star had planned to wed her fiancé, David Eason, tomorrow at their property. However, it seems plans have changed for the pair as Jenelle has called off the wedding just one day before it was to take place.

Jenelle Evans didn’t even attempt to play it cool in front of the guests at her rehearsal dinner. Instead, she shouted at her fiancé in front of them and left her ring on the table. She left the scene to go inside and cry with her friends. Radar Online reports that her friends and guests were left confused by the events and eventually left when it was clear the wedding was off the table.

According to Jenelle Evans, David Eason was not giving her the support and pampering she craved on her wedding day. Jenelle had previously made the decision not to invite her parents, siblings or any other members of her family, and stated that she wanted David to be there to support her in her time of need. She told friends that she had been crying the entire day of their rehearsal dinner because he wasn’t paying enough attention to her.

David Eason made a statement to Radar Online about the incident.

“When I’m out here working constantly, every f***ing minute of the day, she’s sitting around. This place looks different every day. It’s all because of me. These people wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for me.”

Getting ready. 3 more days! #EvansToEason #WeddingSeason

The mom-of-three has been through a series of difficulties lately. Her mother recently won custody of her eldest son, Jace, in another court battle. Though Jenelle Evans still gets visitation of her eldest son, she was originally expecting to have him come live with her full-time. Because her mother would not acquiesce to her demands, she had decided not to invite her to the wedding.

Jenelle Evans is also not close with her father, and because of that, the reality TV star had decided that her son, Jace, would walk her down the aisle and give her away.

The Teen Mom 2 star has been planning her wedding to David Eason for a while now, and the pair have been readying their backyard for all of their guests to come help them celebrate. Unfortunately, it seems that’s no longer occurring.

Jenelle has yet to comment on the turn of events.

