Amy Roloff Shares Cute Photo With Baby Jackson, Gushes Over Baby Ember Jean

Amy Roloff, star of the hit reality TV series Little People, Big World, has been getting some flak recently for supposedly not seeing eye to eye with the rest of the family but her latest post proves she’s in good terms with Jeremy, Audrey, and the rest of the Roloff clan.

Amy posted a photo of herself carrying baby Jackson. A visibly delighted Amy gushes as Jackson looks adoringly at the camera and gives out a cute smile.

Amy praised baby Jackson, telling everyone that she loves his smile and laugh. The Little People, Big World matriarch also said that Jackson is “growing up so fast” and that he’s at that stage where he wants to grab everything.

According to Amy, baby Jackson paid her a visit on her birthday. “He came over to wish Grandma Amy a Happy Birthday the other day.”

Fans of the reality TV star and businesswoman chimed in, saying baby Jackson is “handsome,” “adorable,” and “cute.” A number of followers also said that Jackson is the spitting image of his mother Tori. Some even pointed out that Jackson got her eyes from Tori.

Amy also took the opportunity to somewhat address the rumors that she, Jeremy, and Audrey are having issues by expressing her delight upon seeing her granddaughter Ember Jean.

Amy said in the Instagram photo’s caption that she’s “over the moon” being a grandmother for the second time.

“I’m thrilled seeing and visiting with my granddaughter Ember Jean (Jer and Auj daughter),” said Amy. “She is precious and beautiful.”

Rumors that Amy, Jeremy, and Audrey are feuding started to gain more steam after Amy went on a motorcycle road trip right around the time Audrey was due. Amy tried to dispel the rumor by pointing out that everyone else in the family were out of town. She also assured everyone that she’ll be back in time for the birth, which she did.

According to In Touch Weekly, Jeremy put all the rumors of a feud to rest. Jeremy said that Amy brought them dinner to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Amy knew that Jeremy and Audrey were too busy taking care of baby Ember to even think about going out for a fancy celebration, so she decided to pay the young couple a visit and treat them to some steak.

The supposed feud between Amy and Audrey apparently started when Amy divorced her husband Matt last year. In Touch Weekly reported that Audrey was opposed to the divorce as well as Amy dating Chris Marek because these acts went against her Christian faith. Audrey has become a proponent against divorce through the couple’s Beating 50 Percent blog. Audrey and Jeremy aim to build “better than average marriages” by “giving more than 50% to your spouse.”

The recent social media posts of Amy and Jeremy should be enough to quash the rumors, but some fans still think that something is up. Amy still hasn’t posted any photo of baby Ember Jean. Audrey, meanwhile, promised that a photo shoot of Ember will be released soon. Some fans have speculated that the Roloff family is looking to cash in by selling the rights to publish baby Ember Jean’s first photos.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Instagram]