Aaron Carter Seeking Treatment At A ‘Facility’ Amid Health Crisis: Is He Alright?

Aaron Carter is seeking treatment in a facility to improve his health in the wake of his appearance in The Doctors to discuss the health crisis he is facing, a rep for the pop star revealed.

In a statement sent to E! News, Carter’s spokesperson Steve Honig revealed that the 29-year-old singer is seeking medical attention in “a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness.”

As most people who have been following the “I Want Candy” singer’s social media accounts would know, he had been troubled with how thin he appears and had even resorted to appearing in the medical-themed TV series, The Doctors, to publicly address speculations of drug abuse as well as his abnormal weight.

Based on a previous report on the results of his drug test in the show from the Inquisitr, Aaron Carter turned up negative for illegally abused substances like cocaine and meth.

“Cocaine was negative, meth was negative, THC aka marijuana was positive. Benzodiazepines, Xanax for instance…positive, it was also positive for opiates, hydrocodone,” Stork said of Carter’s test results.

However, Dr. Travis Stork noted a dangerous mix of medications found in his blood that may lead to inadvertent death.

“What scares me about that drug panel is your sister perished from an overdose and you’ve got a mixture of Benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die.”

On Thursday, authorities were called to Carter’s house in Florida for a wellness check, E! News said. A St. Petersburg Police Department spokesperson has since clarified that no one was in “need of assistance,” emphasizing that “everything was fine.”

There was also a mention of an anonymous call about a suicide threat involving the singer earlier in September though it was unclear whether it was the same incident that was previously stated. In this case, police arrived at his home by 10:01 p.m. but were not able to make contact with him.

Now, a rep for the singer reveals that Aaron Carter is seeking medical attention and is going through this “privately.” Honig has also extended the pop star’s gratefulness to his fans for all the love and support.

“He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

Based on his Twitter posts, the 29-year-old singer’s mother was with him from September 17 through 21 and it seemed like he had been doing well before he finally decided to enter a facility to address his health issues.

My mama came to make me some breakfast & love and help me get my house together LOL she's my everything pic.twitter.com/Z7L5a9Z8Qf — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2017

A little less stress adds a little more weight. Thank you momma I love you and your cooking ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Dto5XGB0ft — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Alison Buck/Getty Images for Project Angel Food]