‘Big Brother 19’ Cody Talks AFP Confusion, Reveals How He Kept His Word When Voting For Josh To Win ‘BB19’

Although Big Brother 19 came to a dramatic end Wednesday night, fans are still interested in Cody Nickson’s thoughts about his America’s Favorite Player win and his confusion over garnering the coveted designation. Viewers are further intrigued by Josh Martinez’s BB19 grand prize victory and the statement Cody made about keeping his word when he lodged his jury vote that snagged Josh the win over Paul Abrahamian.

This season of Big Brother had many viewers split regarding houseguest support, similar to the lines drawn in the BB19 house between players. Cody was clearly an adversary for returning cast member, Paul, and Cody was one of the few houseguests that refused to become a loyal follower of the bearded clothing designer.

Because of his resistance to Paul, almost every other cast member, with the exception of his showmance partner, Jessica Graf, turned on Cody at Paul’s bidding. Although he was evicted within the first 30 days of the game, he returned after winning a special Battle Back Showdown and remained in the Big Brother 19 house long enough to become the first member of the BB19 jury.

His showmance with Jessica, dubbed “Jody,” and his perseverance in the BB19 house garnered the adoration of many viewers, who then voted for Cody to win AFP. Not only that, outside the Big Brother 19 house, Jessica, who was evicted just prior to the formation of the jury, campaigned hard on social media to garner him the AFP designation and the $25,000 that goes along with it.

Despite this, when Big Brother host Julie Chen announced Cody was chosen as this season’s AFP, he appeared flummoxed.

During a backyard interview with RHAP after the BB19 finale episode, Rob Cesternino asked Cody how he felt about being AFP.

Cody replied, “I don’t know… I don’t really understand it that much.” Nevertheless, he added that he realized Jessica played a huge part in his win.

#BB19's #AmericasFavoriteHouseguest has a special message for you! A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Sep 21, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Rob noted that the fact that Cody and Jessica resisted joining Paul’s forces in the BB19 house may have played a major part in the AFP vote.

Cody agreed, saying that he and Jessica were “beat down the whole time in the house” so he couldn’t see how anyone wouldn’t “sympathize” with their situation, as they kept fighting “all the way until the end.”

Rob then turned the topic to Cody’s “deciding vote” and Cody saying during the voting process that he was keeping his word. He asked Cody to share what type of “promise” he had made regarding his vote for Josh.

Congrats to #BBJosh for winning #BB19! ???? A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Cody admitted he had “a little influence in the jury house” but no promises were made. Cody said, speaking about the other jurors, “We sort of had a word together and…”

Rob interjected, asking if this “word” was a “pact,” and Cody nodded his head in the affirmative.

Cody stated, “Sort of, sort of. Yes.” Cody added that in the end, he didn’t like Josh or Paul, but noted, “At least Josh got up in my face… I respect that…” He had no respect for Paul, he said, because Paul did his dirty work “behind closed doors.”

The BB19 jury has been called bitter and emotional this season, with most apparently feeling as Cody did regarding Paul and his game moves this season. This cost the veteran BB18 player the win in a five to four decision, mirroring his loss to Nicole Franzel last year.

Although this season of Big Brother 19 is over, in just a few months Celebrity Big Brother will premiere on CBS this winter.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]