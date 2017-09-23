Doomsday Delay? Man Who Predicted September 23 End Of The World Now Says It’s Not Coming Until October

If you’ve made plans for a September 23 doomsday party, it might be time to rearrange your social calendar. That’s because David Meade, the Christian numerologist and “researcher” who claimed that the end of the world would be on Saturday has now changed his mind. According to a Meade prediction that has since gone viral and sparked a massive amount of news coverage and social media chatter, Planet X (aka Nibiru) was slated to collide with Earth on September 23, ending the world as we know it.

Now, he’s backtracking on his theory, claiming that Saturday won’t be the doomsday he previously touted. Rather, David Meade now says that September 23 won’t mark the end of the world, but rather the beginning of a chain of disastrous, world-altering catastrophes that will go on for weeks. According to the man who claims to have decoded doomsday, the events of the coming week will result in a world that’s seen apocalyptic changes by early October.

“The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending. A major part of the world will not be the same the beginning of October.”

According to Meade, he made his end-of-the-world prediction based on Biblical “evidence” and codes, many related to the Book of Revelation, and many connected to the number 33, reports Fox News.

According to the doomsday predictor, the number 33 is significant when it comes to calculating when the world will end using Bible code. Meade says he bases his theory on the biblical significance of the number, including the facts that Jesus was 33 years old when he was crucified and that the name Elohim is mentioned 33 times in the Bible.

Almost as significant when it comes to his doomsday and/or end-of-the-world calculations, says Meade, is that September 23 is 33 days from the recent solar eclipse that darkened the skies across much of the United States on August 21. In coming up with his recent doomsday predictions, the Christian numerologist also points out recent earthquakes and hurricanes as proof that the end of the world is nigh.

“Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God for the Jews, was mentioned 33 times [in the Bible]. It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible…and merging the two.”

Another key element in Meade’s predictions is the theory of Planet X or Nibiru. According to the “researcher,” the rogue planet will indeed pass close to Earth on September 23. In his previous prediction that the world would end on that date, Meade surmised that Nibiru would collide with our planet, causing global devastation.

In his revised doomsday prophecy, David Meade now claims that the mythological planet, which has repeatedly been debunked as nonexistent by NASA, will simply get close enough to Earth to cause devastation. Included among the potential problems Earth will face due to Meade’s predicted September 23 proximity to Planet X are massive tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes.

While the September 23 end-of-the-world date has attracted a lot of attention in recent days and weeks, leaders of many mainstream religions have publicly scoffed at the notion that doomsday is coming this weekend. Leaders of both the Roman Catholic and Protestant churches have dismissed the notion entirely. Even prominent evangelical christian Ed Stetzer of Wheaton College’s Billy Graham Center for Evangelism called David Meade’s September 23 prediction “fake news.”

“It’s simply fake news that a lot of Christians believe the world will end on September 23. Yet, it is still a reminder that we need to think critically about all the news.”

