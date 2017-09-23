Kylie Jenner And Boyfriend Travis Scott Net Worth: Travis Wiki And Age

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have been dating since last year after the cosmetics mogul split from Tyga, following a series of dramatic twists to their relationship. Kylie is presently said to be pregnant with the Travis’ child, according to sources who have spoken to People. So who is Travis Scott? The following are some facts about him.

Travis Scott Wiki

Travis Scott is an American rapper, writer, and producer. Born on April 30, 1992, he was brought up in Missouri City, where he stayed with his grandmother up to the age of six. At the time, his mother worked at AT&T, while his father was a businessman. He became a mainstream artist in 2012 after being signed to Epic Records and later on in the year with Kanye West’s music label GOOD Music. In 2013, he got a record deal with Grand Hustle, which is owned by T.I.

Some of his major influences according to his own revelations include M.I.A., Kid Cudi, Toro y Moi, T.I., and Kanye West. Some of his studio albums include Rodeo, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, and AstroWorld. He also dropped the mixtapes Owl Pharaoh in 2013 and Days Before Rodeo 2014. He has also made musical guest appearances on numerous TV shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Wild N Out, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On his nominations and awards, he won the People’s Champ Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards last year for his song “Antidote.” His song “Know No Better,” made in collaboration with Camila Cabello, Major Lazer, and Quavo, won the Choice Electronic/Dance Song award at this year’s Teen Choice Awards.

Their Net Worth

Travis Scott has an estimated net worth of about $8 million. He has made much of it from his music career. On the other hand, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, is said to be worth an estimated $80 million, according to numerous online sources, but considering that her company Kylie Cosmetics has already made $420 million in revenues in the past 18 months, it is inevitably much higher. According to insiders, company profits paid out to her add up to about 25 percent of sales, making it about $105 million. As such, it is safe to say that her net worth is about $150 million.

