Robert Pattinson Gets Gender Fluid Like Kristen Stewart, ‘Good Time’ Star Takes FKA Twigs Out Of Picture?

Robert Pattinson is taking a page out of his ex-girlfriend’s, Kristen Stewart’s, book to help elevate his artistic persona. Kristen’s nonbinary look, as well as her sexual identity, has helped her image as an indie movie actress. It looks like the British actor, coming off from the well-reviewed Good Time, is looking to explode his image by doing so.

The 31-year-old actor first got famous for portraying Cedric Diggory, a handsome and popular student at Hogwarts, in the Harry Potter movies. Then he became the heartthrob of many teenage girls when he was cast as Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga, the unlikely vampire that falls in love with Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart. That’s when Kristen and Robert started dating, which fulfilled a lot of Twilight fan’s fantasies.

After a cheating scandal on the part of Kristen Stewart, the celebrity couple called it quits. Since then, they have each found girlfriends and have moved past not just the Twilight series, but each other.

However, it looks like their careers are taking on similar tones in 2017. Kristen Stewart found acclaim in indie movie scene through movies like Clouds of Sils Maria, Equals, and Personal Shopper, showing the world that she is not just a moody, brooding teen actress.

It took Robert Pattinson a longer time to achieve this artistic acclaim. With Good Time, a movie by Safdie brothers, the 31-year-old British actor showed the world that he has the talent to take on Hollywood. The Huffington Post wrote that he is “one of today’s most gifted performers,” and the Salt Lake Tribune stated that he is “scary good” in the movie, calling his performance “stunning.”

His performance is so good that other actors are also giving up a thumbs up.

With all the attention that he is getting from Good Time, Robert is using this opportunity to shake up his image is through gender fluidity. In the last two magazine covers he did, he appeared wearing statement pieces that play with his gender identity. For W Magazine, he wore a tight pink turtleneck with orange pants, which got people excited on his play on what men can wear. But it blew it out of the water with Wonderland cover, in which he dons a pink wig.

He was a guest editor for the Autumn issue and talked to Yuval Noah Harari, the “best-selling author of Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind.”

Considering that one of Kristen Stewart’s claim to fame post-Twilight was by exploring her sexuality and having girlfriends, this play on gender stereotypes, even just on covers of magazines, could give Robert the edge he needs to break into even artsier films.

On the other hand, his personal life is not looking so good. He has been engaged to FKA twigs for more than a year now, but since the premiere of Good Time, they have been seen spending intimate moments with other people. FKA twigs was seen hanging out with a French male model, and Robert Pattinson having a cozy dinner with Katy Perry.

