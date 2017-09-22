Orlando Bloom Shows Off Age-Defying Body On Instagram, Reconnects With Ex-Girlfriend Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom may have turned 40 this year, but that does not mean he will let his age define him. He still does all his workouts and all the adventures that keep him young. While he will not be reconnecting with the waitress from Chiltern Firehouse, it looks like he is busy recording his daily life for his fans on Instagram to feel the onset of his fourth decade.

This month, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has made news headlines multiple times, mostly with his private affairs. Not only was he seen reconnecting with his former girlfriend, Katy Perry, but he also showed off his workouts on Instagram in a way that not a lot of 40-year-olds do.

In fact, he has gone above and beyond the normal workout posts. While most celebrities like to do a subtle lift of their shirts to reveal their six packs or do rather tame videos of themselves lifting weights, Orlando Bloom featured a rather intimate session with his workout coach, who got touchy-feely for his fans.

In a video he posted last week, the actor lifted weights to not just get his upper body in good shape, but also his butt. His coach demonstrated just how firming the exercise can be by getting a good grasp of the celebrity’s butt.

inspired by @therock who takes his entire gym with him everywhere he films ???????? respect ✊???? seems my biceps are basically the size of his index finger ???? #workoutwednesday @lifefitness A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

He also showed just how creative he gets in his workouts by showing that he lifts weights not just on dry land, but underwater.

#workoutwednesday one breath ????????in the pool with @lairdhamiltonsurf and @xptlife???????? A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

His sudden surge of workout posts comes after his reunion with Katy Perry. While the couple broke up seven months ago, after the picture of them paddleboarding went viral — thanks to the fact that Orlando was completely naked — it looked like they were rekindling their romance over Labor Day weekend.

To remember the good old days, the couple was seen paddleboarding again, this time with all the private parts covered up, in Santa Barbara, California.

It looks like Orlando and Katy have more collaborations coming up. Variety reported that Katy Perry’s single “Roulette” will be featured in S.M.A.R.T. Chase, which Orlando Bloom is also a part of. Looks like their paths keep crossing.

Despite the fact that the 40-year-old actor likes to post moments from his daily life on Instagram, he has never uploaded a picture with his girlfriend. Instead, pictures of him engaged in an intense cuddling session with his puppy seem to make it onto his account fairly often.

always on my mind #mightyman #puppy A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on May 18, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

