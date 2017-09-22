‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ End-Credits Scene: Is There A Surprise Hidden After The Credits Finish Rolling?

The Lego Ninjago Movie is breaking something of a drought for family-friendly movies, and those taking the kids out to see the latest installation of the Lego Cinematic Universe will want to know whether there’s an end-credits scene that will keep them all hunkered down until the very end.

The after-credits scene is becoming increasingly popular within action movies, having already become standard in comic book fare, but family movies often forgo this scene. So those heading out to see The Lego Ninjago Movie — which happens to be the only family movie opening against the decidedly adult It and Kingsman: The Golden Circle — will need to know if it’s worth staying until all the credits stop rolling.

So, is there an end-credits scene in The Lego Ninjago Movie that will keep you in your seat a little bit longer?

According to early reviews of the movie, there is an extra bit after the credits start to roll, but it won’t keep viewers seated until the very end. The site Media Stinger, which tracks movies that have after-credits scenes, noted that there is nothing at the very end, but early reviews say there is an extra scene inserted earlier in the credits.

In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle,' 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie' and More https://t.co/dUnTNGDrS1 pic.twitter.com/AMW3e57G0g — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 22, 2017

While The Lego Ninjago Movie earned only mixed reviews, it comes as one of the first family movies after the summer season ended and is expected to make close to $30 million in the opening weekend, which is likely good for the No. 2 spot at the box office. The Hollywood Reporter noted that it likely won’t be able to match the opening weekends for the first two movies in the Lego series — The Lego Batman Movie, which had a $53 million opening weekend earlier this year, and The Lego Movie, which drew in $69.1 million when it first opened in 2014 —- but the Ninjago installation will be able to draw from the popularity of the series as a whole.

So if you’re heading out to The Lego Ninjago Movie, remember to stay for an extra scene early in the credits but feel free to leave once it’s over.

