Kourtney Kardashian has given the impression that she does not approve of Scott Disick’s new romance with 18-year-old Sofia Richie, it has been alleged.

The reality star took to her Instagram page, just days after Scott and Sofia were spotted kissing, to post a cryptic message above a photo that sees Khloe and Kylie Jenner embrace their sister with a tight hug.

Hollywood Life reports that the message says the following, “Some will test you, some will use you, some will love you, and some will teach you. But the ones who are truly important are the ones who bring out the best in you. They are the rare and amazing people who remind you why it’s worth it.”

It seems rather fitting that Kourtney Kardashian’s cryptic message was aimed at Scott, considering that she has tried to get her ex-boyfriend on the right path for as long as she could remember.

While the self-proclaimed sex addict has stressed time and time again that he wants to reconcile with Kourtney Kardashian, his actions have continuously disappointed her, and now that he’s dating Sofia, Scott’s hit an all-time low.

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t approve of many of the decisions the father of her three children has made since their split almost two years ago, but for the social media star to date an 18-year-old is below the barrel and anything but acceptable in her eyes.

It’s been previously said that Kourtney won’t interfere in Scott’s private life, but she certainly doesn’t respect his new relationship and most definitely wouldn’t want his children around Sofia.

And that’s not because the mother-of-three doesn’t like Richie. The aspiring model actually happens to be a close friend to Kylie Jenner, so it’s not as if Kardashian has never met or been introduced to Sofia before.

The 38-year-old just can’t fathom how a 34-year-old can start a relationship with someone that’s 16 years younger than him, having just recently gotten out of an alleged relationship with Bella Thorne over the summer.

Kourtney Kardashian has made it known in the past that she is trying to stay away from Scott’s drama, letting her main focus be on her own relationship with Younes Bendjima and raising her children the right way.

Do you think the Instagram photo is about Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend or is it just a coincidence after all?

