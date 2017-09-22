‘Mad Pooper’ Offered Free Toilet Paper From Charmin If She Stops Public Defecation, Turns Herself In [Video]

A female jogger who locals have dubbed the “Mad Pooper” has been offered a chance to clean up her act. Her public defecation habits have been disturbing a Colorado Springs, Colorado neighborhood prompting a major toilet paper brand to offer her free tissue if she turns herself into police.

Although images of the woman have been plastered all over social media, the Mad Pooper has managed to elude authorities thus far. Nevertheless, publicity surrounding the female jogger’s unsanitary behavior has gotten the attention of Charmin, who tweeted a generous offer to the woman hoping it will stop her indecent jaunts.

Charmin said the following in its humorous tweet, placing a poop emoji near the end of the message.

If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we’ll give her a year’s supply of TP to help with her ‘runs’ #EnjoyTheGo.”

The story about the Mad Pooper went viral after one family talked to local media about the woman defecating in their yard at least once a week, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Cathy Budde told KKTV 11 saying her children have witnessed the Mad Pooper in the act. She said following the disturbing encounter, her children quickly retrieved her to inform her there was a “lady taking a poop.” Cathy followed her children outside and confronted the jogger by asking, “Are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids.”

The shocked mother said the Mad Pooper responded with, “Yeah, sorry.”

The female jogger, according to Cathy, has been defecating in the family’s yard for at least seven weeks and they’ve caught her at least twice in the act. She and her family have no idea what the Mad Pooper’s motives are and why she is so public about her bathroom habits.

Cathy told KKTV 11 that there are a number of public restrooms in the vicinity, so she believes the female jogger is “targeting” the area, calling the Mad Pooper’s actions “intentional.”

The habitual runner reportedly does try to clean up after herself by bringing her own paper napkins to the scene of her evacuations, rather than leaving a mess on the ground, The Huffington Post notes. So far, the Mad Pooper has also confined her areas of public defecation to the ground and not on top of vehicles, inside cars, or on other such property.

Police in Colorado Springs call the case “abnormal,” noting it’s unlike any the department has seen before, according to The Kansas City Star.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department recently posted a photo on its Facebook page featuring three smiling officers all wearing surgical gloves. One officer is holding up a pooper scooper while another has an evidence bag in his gloved hands. According to KABC 7, the image appeared on social media after the Mad Pooper story went viral.

The Facebook photo is humorously captioned with the following.

Hey Colorado Springs Police Department we may not be your number one choice, but our Deputies know how to handle #2. Let us know if you need back-up.”

Despite the jokes being made about the Mad Pooper and her odd public defecation habits, Colorado Springs police have stated that the case is a serious one and that the female jogger may have mental health problems, according to KRDO 13.

The female jogger could face minor criminal charges for her behavior depending on how the case is resolved and what is discovered after she is in police custody, according to KABC 7.

The Falcon division of the Colorado Springs Police Department is urging anyone with information about the woman in question to call 719-444-7240.

[Featured Image by Timyee/Shutterstock]