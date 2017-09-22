Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Pregnant By Rapper Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are reportedly expecting a baby after just five months of dating. For Kylie, who just recently turned 20, it will be her first child. Scott has reportedly been telling friends that the soon-to-be parents will be having a daughter, according to TMZ. It appears the Kardashian family can now expect two new additions to the family, as Kylie’s sister Kim will be having her third child with rapper Kanye West this coming January.

Kylie has also reportedly confirmed the good news amongst her friends at a recent event in Anaheim. It seems both parties are excited despite their short time together. Prior to dating Scott, Jenner had a well-known public relationship with rapper Tyga for quite a while. However, the two separated, and Kylie has since gone on and built and cosmetic empire that is projected to make her a billionaire within the next five years.

She’s also apparently found new love in Travis Scott. Her newest show, Life of Kylie, has allowed her to give her fans more of a glimpse into her personal life, but she has yet to get into too much detail about the relationship with between her and the “Goosebumps” rapper. Now that the couple are reportedly bringing a child into the world together, fans could possibly get more of a glimpse of their relationship.

The 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be airing October 1 on E!, and fans can expect to see both Kendall and Kylie Jenner as regulars on the show along with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and their mother, Kris Jenner. So, it may not take fans long to see how the Kardashian family takes the news about Travis and Kylie.

The couple already has matching butterfly tattoos, and Scott bought her a chain worth $60,000 for her 20th birthday. Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods seems to have approved of the relationship with her bestie and her new boo by already assigning herself maid of honor for their future wedding.

Scott is five years older than Jenner, and he has continued to prove he is one of hip-hop’s brightest young stars with his ability to both rap and produce numerous hits. Kylie continues to build her own empire and will now have a little one to share her accomplishments with soon.

[Featured Image by Bob Levey/Getty Images]