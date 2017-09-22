‘Friday Night Lights’ Is Getting Booted From Netflix And Fans Are Flipping Out

If you’re a fan of Eric and Tammy Taylor and the Dillon Panthers, then you may be disappointed to find out that in a little over a week, one of Netflix’s most popular shows is getting kicked to the curb.

According to For the Win, the popular online streaming service will cut Friday Night Lights from their lineup of shows for good on October 1. This means that fans only have until next Sunday to park in front of the television to binge watch one of the greatest sports shows ever made.

Decider reports that Netflix is clearing room in their database by getting rid of older shows to make more room for Netflix original shows. In fact, they also go on to say that Netflix wants to have as much as 50 percent of their content be Netflix original series because licensing fees associated with non-Netflix shows are very expensive.

The popular high school drama centered around a small town’s football team aired on NBC from 2006-2011. During its five-season run, Friday Night Lights received a ton of accolades including three Primetime Emmy wins, with Kyle Chandler (Coach Eric Taylor) earning an Emmy of his own for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” in 2011, according to IMDb.com. Rolling Stone goes on to list the drama as #24 on their list of the “100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.”

Not surprisingly, fans took to social media to express their sadness over Friday Night Lights leaving Netflix for good. Many fans even threatened to cancel their Netflix subscription over the devastating news.

“Netflix boutta get boycotted if they take Friday Night Lights and One Tree Hill away.. Ya’ll playin with folks feelings now,” one fan wrote.

“Let’s take a moment of silence for Friday Night Lights leaving Netflix on October 1st… #rip,” another fan chimed in.

Luckily for fans, the show still has an active Facebook account that continues to be updated regularly with videos, memes, and photos from the show. A recent post from September 7 shows a photo of the Dillon Panthers suited up for a game in honor of the NFL season starting. That photo alone gained over 8,000 likes as well as 469 shares, indicating that Panther fever is still very real.

In addition to Friday Night Lights, Netflix also told Decider that Tina Fey’s 30 Rock would also be leaving the streaming service starting October 1. What’s on Netflix goes on to report that other titles like Malcolm in the Middle, One Tree Hill, and The Wonder Years will also be leaving sometime next month.

Are you going to spend the weekend binging your favorite shows before they stop streaming forever?

[Featured Image by Vince Bucci/Getty Images]