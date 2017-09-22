Selena Gomez’s BFF Francia Raisa Shows Off Scars From Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez made headlines when earlier this month, she confessed that she had been out of the spotlight while having a kidney transplant due to complications with the disease lupus. Selena’s donor was none other than her best friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa, who has appeared on The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

As having a kidney transplant, and giving a kidney, is a major operation, Francia has been out of commission for a while as she recovered from her kidney removal surgery. Francia recently posted a Twitter video , saying she was happy to be back. The TV star wore a crop top while working out, showing off the scar she got while helping out her BFF.

Chronic illness communities from around the world were very excited for Selena Gomez to shed light on the serious complications of lupus. The star has stated that she is feeling in much better health since the organ transplant and is taking “great care” of herself. An unknown source stated that she has bounced back much more quickly than anyone expected her to and is now working on a Woody Allen film in New York City. She has also recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Puma.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Selena Gomez shared how incredibly grateful she is to Francia for giving her what she calls the ultimate gift and sacrifice. Although kidney donations often come from family members due to a higher possibility of there being a match, they can sometimes be given by friends or strangers if the kidney has a lower chance of being rejected.

Those close to the star say that Selena Gomez seems to be in much better health than she has been in the past and seems to be incredibly well-rested and ready to work.

Francia Raisa, who also took time off from her schedule to donate her kidney, has appeared in three projects this year, all of which aired on television. Later this year, she will appear in the television movie, Once Upon a Date.

