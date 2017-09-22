Southern California TV viewers got the shock of their lives late Thursday morning when their regularly scheduled TV programs were interrupted with a shocking end-of-the-world message. Not surprisingly, many alarmed Californians took to social media to share their bizarre experience with the world. The end-of-the-world message reportedly aired on several different networks, and came just days before September 23, an end-of-the-world date predicted by Christian numerologist and “researcher,” David Meade.

As Fox News reported, one startled viewer claimed to have been less alarmed by the message of the broadcast than the volume at which it aired. According to Erin Mireles, she presumed the strange and off-putting end-of-the-world television message had to be some “some sort of hack” when it blared from her TV at around 11:30 a.m. on September 21.

“I was definitely startled, ’cause the volume increased exponentially. I wasn’t alarmed in the sense of thinking something was wrong, ’cause I assumed it was some sort of hack.”

The terrifying California end-of-the-world message began with a voice that at least one viewer compared to Hitler’s, warning viewers that the world is facing “the last days,” adding ominously that “extremely violent times” are on the way for California and the world.

“Realize this, extremely violent times will come.”

California TV provider Cox Communications has spoken out via a spokesperson about Thursday morning’s brief but disturbing programming interruption, calling the end-of-the-world warning a “problem” that inadvertently aired as a result of radio station(s) conducting an emergency test. According to spokesman Joe Camero, one or more radio stations conducted emergency broadcast test(s) Thursday morning, opening a window for the end-of-the-world TV message to be broadcast across Southern California.

“With these tests, an emergency tone is sent out to initiate the test. After the tone is transmitted, another tone is sent to end the message. It appears that the radio station (or stations) did not transmit the end tone to complete the test.”

While the end-of-the-world message came just two days before a widely circulated Christian end-of-the-world date, it is unclear if the shocking broadcast had anything to do with Meade, who believes that the end times will be brought about by the collision of Earth and a rogue planet (Nibiru or Planet X). The Christian numerologist has cited Bible verses in calculating his end-of-the-world date of September 23 – however, as Express reported, David Meade now says he believes the world won’t end until the end of October.

The prediction date was reportedly inspired by Bible verses Luke 21:25 to 26 and recent astronomical and weather-related events around the globe.

The report said it was unclear if the alert had anything to do with the Christian numerologist who recently claimed the world will end Saturday when a planet will, supposedly, collide with Earth.

According to Christian numerologist David Meade, verses in signify that recent events, such as the recent solar eclipse and Hurricane Harvey, portend the apocalypse. Meade reportedly came to his end-of-the-world date of September 23 with help from “Bible codes” and the pyramids of Giza.

While Meade has been very vocal with his end-of-the-world predictions, predictions that have gone viral and taken social media by storm, they are not supported or endorsed by Roman Catholic, Protestant or eastern Orthodox branches of Christianity. Nor is Thursday morning’s California end-of-the-world TV message being touted as anything more than a baseless hoax.

