Once again there is talk that Thomas Ravenel’s plus one, Ashley Jacobs, is going to be part of Southern Charm Season 5, maybe even as a cast member, but that is allegedly not on the table. Fitsnews says that Jacobs, a hospice nurse, is on “the verge of national celebrity” simply for dating Ravenel, but it seems unlikely that it will be as a cast member on Bravo’s Southern Charm. Even though Ravenel had said in June that he and Jacobs had broken up, they are now back together, and she has relocated from California to Charleston to be near him.

There has been a lot of talk about whether or not Bravo would sign Ashley Jacobs for Southern Charm Season 5. It is still a question if Jacobs will be a cast member, but she will probably be Thomas Ravenel’s plus one at parties. Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis have an agreement that neither will have a live-in partner while the children are around, so Ravenel’s girlfriend is said to be living in a nearby apartment complex.

Ashley Jacobs has said that Thomas Ravenel has not signed on for Southern Charm Season 5, but if he does, she might be seen in scenes with him.

“If Thomas is signed, (I) may or may not appear in a cameo.”

But she claims not to care one way or another.

But just today, Fitsnews said that Bravo producers are looking to sign Ashley Jacobs to Southern Charm Season 5. So is Bravo courting Jacobs for a role in Southern Charm Season 5?

“Not only that, the hospice nurse has actually moved from Santa Barbara into a small, studio apartment in Mount Pleasant, S.C. to be closer to her man. Also, we’re reliably informed she is being sought by producers of Bravo TV’s Southern Charm for a recurring guest role on the Charleston, S.C.-based show’s fifth season, scheduled to begin filming later this month.”

A recurring role sounds possible, but it seems unlikely that Landon Clements would be replaced with Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriend of two months.

It’s Over! #SouthernCharm Star Thomas Ravenel Splits From Registered Nurse Ashley Jacobs! Find out why: https://t.co/ISkzPCuNZK pic.twitter.com/DUaLZxrDpd — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) June 27, 2017

But Will Folks of Fitsnews says that Thomas Ravenel has been raving about his new girlfriend.

“[She is] sweet, loving, giving and selfless.”

Sources close to Ashley Jacobs says that she is totally committed to Thomas Ravenel, and doesn’t care what anyone says about her being with him to get on Bravo.

“She’s heard it all by now. She really doesn’t care what the haters say about her.”

And people have wondered, especially after Thomas Ravenel hooked up with Kathryn Dennis after this year’s Southern Charm reunion.

For all the talk about signing Ashley Jacobs onto Southern Charm Season 5, Thomas Ravenel claims he hasn’t yet signed, and Shep Rose’s reps say that he hasn’t either (and for the record, Kathryn Dennis is still negotiating too). Shep is said to be working on an agreement with Bravo for Southern Charm Season 5, which is supposed to start shooting in Charleston next week.

“They’re close but it’s not a done deal.”

No matter who else joins up for Southern Charm Season 5, everybody knows that the dynamic between Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis will be the focus.

“Other cast members come and go, but the interplay between Ravenel and Dennis has dominated the drama from the very beginning.”

Do you believe that Bravo is really courting Thomas Ravenel’s current girlfriend Ashley Jacobs for Southern Charm Season 5, or does Ravenel just want her on the show?

