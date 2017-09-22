Kailyn Lowry Confirms She Is Dating A Woman, But Is She Just Trolling?

Kailyn Lowry, one of the stars of Teen Mom 2, has openly admitted to having relationships with women in the past, and she seemed to confirm that she is currently dating a female. However, many are wondering if Kail is simply trolling the Internet again, as while speculation grew about the father of her third baby, she joked saying it was her friend, Becky Hayter. It turns out that Becky had been in a relationship the whole time and that the pair were just trolling the press for a laugh.

Recently, a woman named Dom has been appearing in Kailyn Lowry’s Snapchats, referring to herself as Kail’s girlfriend and even wearing a necklace that says “Kailyn” on a gold chain. She posed next to Kail at an event for Teen Mom 2 saying that it is “Take your girlfriend to work day.” Kail also posted a photo of her holding Baby Lo and calling her “Daddy Dom.”

When a fan asked Kail if they would be seeing more of Dom on Twitter, Kailyn Lowry replied that she was her girlfriend, not just her friend. But as Kail has previously started rumors before, like her relationship with Hayter, and has stated that she isn’t interested in a romantic relationship at the moment, it is a little questionable.

@KailLowry can I just say I'm ???? over your friend she is so damn hot ! ???????? pic.twitter.com/w7Ztkt9cUn — AmandaFonzeca (@AmandaFonzeca) September 22, 2017

Kailyn Lowry recently gave birth to her third child, Baby Lo, with her third baby daddy. Although she was reluctant to reveal the father, she finally acquiesced after a tabloid insinuated that she didn’t know who the father was. It was finally revealed that the father of the baby was none other than her friend from university, Chris Lopez. Although the pair shared a short relationship after her divorce from ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, the pair seem to be getting along despite Kail’s earlier reservations on his involvement with Baby Lo.

Kail has also not yet revealed a name for Baby Lo, sticking with the nickname she gave him before he was even born. She has, however, told tabloids that she has finally settled on a name, but is going to wait to reveal it when the time is right.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]