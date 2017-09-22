See Melania Trump Working In The White House Garden, Photos Show Her Down-To-Earth Style

It was hard to envision Melania Trump working in the White House garden, or any garden for that matter, when the White House revealed that she’d take over where Michelle Obama left off. On Friday, the first lady made the long-awaited debut of doing just that. She ventured outside of her high-fashion element and donned a “down-to-earth” style when she hosted a gardening event for young visitors.

Melania Trump’s first day at the South Lawn garden surely made Mrs. Obama smile today. There was worry that President Donald Trump wouldn’t continue with the legacy she left behind, but it’s one he intends to keep and his wife is following through on her part.

Mrs. Trump wore a red plaid button-down shirt that had rolled up sleeves, black pants, and Converse sneakers, Yahoo News reported. Not one to miss a beat when it comes to matching her accoutrements for any occasion, Melania put on a pair of red gardening gloves to pick an array of vegetables. She opted to keep her hair down and reportedly kept her sunglasses on throughout the entirety of the outdoor event.

CBS News reported that Melania Trump spent time with children from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, FBR Clubhouse in Ward 8. Also helping in the garden was the National Park Service (NPS), which maintains the White House grounds. The children visited the White House Kitchen Garden to learn the importance of the outdoors and healthy eating. The group was given a tutorial by the NPS on how to plant and maintain a garden in addition to getting a history lesson on the Kitchen Garden and the White House beehive. Melania then asked the children about the kinds of vegetables they like and discussed their own gardens.

It was revealed in February that the Trump administration would uphold the garden and its outreach efforts with Melania Trump overseeing the project. Senior advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told CNN that Mrs. Trump “is committed to the preservation and continuation of the White House gardens, specifically the first lady’s Kitchen Garden and the Rose Garden.”

White House chefs use harvests from the garden to make food and excess crops are donated to a local Washington, D.C. charity.

Mrs. Obama started the 2,800-square-foot garden in 2009 that was part of her “Let’s Move!” initiative to encourage America’s youth to eat healthier and exercise. When the Obamas left office, it was thought that the The White House garden was in jeopardy, but was saved by receiving a $2.5 million grant from the Burpee Foundation in partnership with the National Park Foundation.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]