‘Dance Moms’ Has Officially Been Canceled, Lifetime Gives Finale Date

Over the past few months, there has been speculation as to the fate of Lifetime’s series Dance Moms. It was clear that much of the original Junior Elite team would be parting from the show and doing their own thing, but it wasn’t clear whether the show would continue. Some theorized that the show might continue with an all mini team, bringing back some of the younger students and starting from the bottom.

Recently, Bryan Stinson, one of the producers on the show, tweeted that he was filming. The original Dance Moms mothers seemed to be unhappy with the statement, insinuating that they had been replaced on the show and that the series was continuing without them.

However, it appears that the show will take its final bow on October 31. With Abby Lee Miller, the girls’ dance coach, spending over a year in prison and the girls refusing to work with Abby, it appears it has come to its natural conclusion.

The show will take a brief hiatus next week but will return on October 3. There will be two more specials and several more episodes before Lifetime airs the ultimate series finale. And despite rumors, the girls will not be continuing on with Cheryl Burke as their teacher.

Could not think of a non basic caption so here's a picture of my friends and me having fun ???? A post shared by Chloe Lukasiak (@chloelukasiak) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

In the next episode of Dance Moms, fans can expect to see Chloe Lukasiak reunite with her team as they come together to dance a few more times before the series finale. During the next couple of episodes, Abby Lee Miller will be quitting the show altogether, as she noted several months ago that she was unhappy with her treatment on the show before she was incarcerated in FCI Victorville.

The girls have all moved on to other projects since using Dance Moms as their original platform. Chloe Lukasiak has starred in several films, Nia Sioux has been working on her music career, Kalani Hilliker has blossomed into a fashion designer, and Kendall Vertes is working on several film projects. While fans will certainly miss Dance Moms, it is certain that they will be enjoying their individual times in the spotlight.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]