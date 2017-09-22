Anna Duggar Admits To Getting Lots Of Help From Family After Birth Of Baby Mason

Anna Duggar recently revealed that birthing her fifth child was no walk in the park, but now she’s getting by with a lot of help from her family members.

Anna Duggar was a big draw for viewers during early episodes of Counting On, but she has not appeared on the current season of the Duggar family’s TLC series at all. She and her husband Josh have been working to rebuild their marriage in the wake of his sex scandals, and Anna’s absence from recent episodes of Counting On has some viewers wondering whether she’s decided to start living a more private life.

However, Anna hasn’t completely shunned the spotlight just yet. On Friday, the 29-year-old mother of five gave a short interview to Us Weekly. She shared new details about the September 12 birth of her baby boy, Mason Garrett Duggar, and she revealed that she has relied heavily on her in-laws’ assistance since his arrival.

“It was a long labor, but complication free and I feel really great,” Anna said. “It’s a blessing to have so much help from our moms and family members.”

According to a rep for the Duggar family, Anna gave birth at home with the aid of a midwife. Her water broke early in the morning of September 11, and she spent all day in labor before Mason finally made his big debut at 1:22 a.m. that night.

Josh & Anna Duggar Welcome Son Mason Garrett https://t.co/UqrfS3Pgbf — People (@people) September 13, 2017

The day after Mason’s birth, Anna Duggar praised her husband’s mother for being so willing to offer up her baby care services. It was Michelle Duggar’s birthday, and Anna and Josh paid homage to the Duggar family matriarch on YouTube by recounting some of the many memories they’ve made with her over the years. The aid Michelle provided after Mason’s delivery was obviously fresh on Anna’s mind.

“I am so thankful for you. One of the sweetest memories that I have of you that I cherish is how that you will come over and just be there as a help when I’m laboring and having a baby,” Anna said. “Then, that first night, you pretty much stay up all night with the new grandbaby so that we’re able to get some sleep.”

Anna also revealed that Michelle helps change diapers and sings to her newborns, and she thanked her mother-in-law for all the “love and tenderness” she has shown her and her children.

According to Anna Duggar, Michelle isn’t the only one who loves spending time with Mason. The baby boy’s four older siblings—Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2—are also big fans of the newest addition to the family.

“Our other little ones adore Mason and want to hold him all the time!” Anna said.

It’s obvious that Anna and Josh really admire Michelle Duggar, so it’s likely that they’re following her lead by teaching their oldest daughter to take care of her younger brothers and sisters. According to the Duggar Family Blog, Anna admitted that she felt “overwhelmed” back when she had four children to take care of, so she needs all the help she can get now that she has five to look after. Mackynzie might only be seven years old, but Jana Duggar was acting as a second mother to her younger siblings when she was just six. This is evidenced by a throwback Facebook photo in which the oldest Duggar daughter is pictured bottle feeding baby Josiah.

Some longtime Duggar fans would love to watch Josh and Anna’s kids grow up on TV just like Jim Bob and Michelle’s brood did. There’s been some talk about the family eventually being reintroduced to TLC viewers on Counting On, but the Hollywood Gossip recently reported that this seems unlikely. Josh’s incestuous sexual molestation scandal and his admission that he cheated on Anna have turned too many viewers against him, so fans of his growing family will have to continue relying on social media and the occasional Anna interview to keep up with their lives.

[Featured Image by Josh Duggar/Twitter]