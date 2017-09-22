Kim Kardashian Says She Is Proud That They Showed Caitlyn Jenner’s Transition On ‘KUWTK’

In honor of Keeping Up with the Kardashians hitting 10 years on E!, the network and the stars of the series have been sounding off on some of the highs and lows of past seasons, as well as some of their favorite moments. While Khloe Kardashian recently shared that she wished that the series had not shown two moments in particular, Caitlyn Jenner’s transition and Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery, at least on one of those points, Kim seems to differ from her sister. In fact, for Kim Kardashian, one of those moments is all about the possibility of showing other people that they are not alone.

According to E! News, one of the moments that Kim Kardashian seems to be really proud of is the fact that KUWTK actually did show Jenner’s transition. The reality star said that even though there were some things that were simply unknown to them, and they were all really scared about the overall outcome of showing Caitlyn Jenner’s transition on television, she was still glad that they showed all of the emotions that went along with going through this experience. Kim Kardashian said that the idea of actually showing Jenner’s transition was about showing “other people that might be going through the same thing, maybe we can help someone.”

On top of hopefully being able to help someone who might be going through the same thing, Kim Kardashian said that just being able to tell a person’s story in a way that might be helpful to someone else is really important. The reality star shared that these kinds of moments are about potentially helping someone in “getting over fears or just being your true self.” She said that if they are able to “teach someone something,” then all of the filming is really worth it, and it makes her proud to have been a part of that.

Besides talking about how proud she was of being able to show Caitlyn Jenner’s transition on KUWTK, Kim Kardashian also admitted that when the series first began filming the family never could have imagined the success the show would have. In fact, they did not even think that the show would go past the first season.

While Kim Kardashian may not have expected KUWTK to make it this long, fans of the series can catch the premiere of Season 14 on October 1. Plus, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special is set to air on September 24, which means viewers will get a chance to learn more about the family and their thoughts on the last 10 years of the series.

