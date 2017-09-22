Goldberg Speaks On His Comeback, Teases A Return To WWE

Last year, the man known as Bill Goldberg returned to the ring after more than a decade and had a huge feud with Brock Lesnar, but is he done with WWE? During his latest run, Goldberg had a great deal of success with a big win over Lesnar, a Royal Rumble appearance, and even time with the Universal Championship. Now, he’s been gone from the ring again since April, but he may not be completely done as another return may be on the horizon.

After losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, Goldberg went out on Monday Night Raw and it seemed as if he had retired for good. After a career that had started 20 years earlier, the former World Heavyweight Champion appeared to be done and he had accomplished everything he wanted to do.

Now, he’s reflecting back on when his career began in WCW in a special interview with the official website of WWE, and he’s happy with how things have taken place. He knows that he has come a long way and he’s “very appreciative” of the position he has earned.

But, is he gone forever? Will Bill Goldberg ever walk through the smoke and the sparks again?

When asked by WWE if he could be seen back in the ring again someday, Goldberg didn’t shoot it down or even hint that he was done.

“Ask your boss! [Laughs] Hey, man, never say never, dude. Stranger things have happened. I did sit [around] for 13 years and then suddenly appear back in the ring. Let’s just say it ain’t gonna take nearly the effort to get me ready again that it did last time. So, I’ll see you on the rebound for damn sure.”

Not only does that sound like a tease, but it sounds as if he’s ready to come back and get in the ring right now if WWE would allow him to do it.

Goldberg was proud of how the program with Lesnar went down and how his entire return took place, but it’s obvious that he really enjoyed being back out there. If the chance ever arises for him to step back through the curtain, it certainly seems as if he would take it.

Goldberg’s return to WWE took place over the course of fewer than six months of time, but they certainly were exciting. Fans were able to see his feud with Brock Lesnar start a new chapter and finally come to a close while he battled it out with Kevin Owens as well. If he were to walk away now, no-one could say he left anything at all undone. Still, it seems as if he’s already prepared for another comeback and he could be back in a WWE ring at some point in the future.

