Blake Shelton Dropping Baby News? Claims ‘Daddy Likey’ Over Gwen Stefani’s New Album

Gwen Stefani just announced her new Christmas album, and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, is already showing his full support. In a sweet message on Twitter, the country crooner encouraged fans to pre-order the album and wrote, “Daddy Likely.” Was Shelton dropping baby news?

According to Hollywood Life, fans absolutely loved Shelton’s adorable post. In fact, many fans responded to the tweet and expressed their excitement for the forthcoming album. When it comes to the baby news, Shelton did not clarify his comments, but it sounds like we might be in for a big announcement soon.

According to Radar Online, Stefani and Shelton were recently caught outside of a doctor’s office in Los Angeles. The two were nothing but smiles as they arrived at the medical facility, where they stayed for over two hours. The pop star has reportedly been undergoing IVF treatment, and inside sources claim that she is finally expecting. Stefani shares three boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 3.

“Gwen adores being a mom and Blake has had babies on the brain for months, especially after getting to know Gwen’s boys,” a source revealed. “They knew they didn’t have time to waste, so they planned this pregnancy out, down to the last detail.”

The insider added that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are making the new baby their top priority. Shelton has waited a long time to become a father and couldn’t be happier with the news. While the baby news, if confirmed, is certainly exciting, Shelton and Stefani have a lot on their plates at the moment. In addition to prepping for the new season of The Voice, Us Magazine reports that Shelton sang with Stefani on her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Stefani gave fans a quick preview of the duet this week, titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” Shelton also announced that he is getting ready to release a new album in November. Fans can preorder Shelton’s new music starting this week.

Shelton and Stefani have collaborated with each other in the past. Last year, the two performed their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” on The Voice, months after they started dating. Unfortunately, the two have not confirmed the pregnancy or the chances of a future wedding. Stefani’s new album is available starting October 6.

@blakeshelton #excited!!! #newmusic ????????????????????????????????????????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will announce a baby is on the way before the end of the year? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]