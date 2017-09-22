Disney Reveals Details For Epcot’s 35th Anniversary Celebration Taking Place On October 1

In just a little over a week, Epcot is going to celebrate its 35th anniversary of existence and they’re planning on doing it in pure style. Walt Disney World has a lot of brand new things coming about in the next few years, but no-one wants to forget the original attractions and shows that made the parks so great. As Epcot turns three-and-a-half decades old on Oct. 1, 2017, Disney wants you to know what is going to be done to celebrate.

A couple of months ago, the commemorative merchandise was revealed for the 35th anniversary of Epcot and it looks absolutely incredible. There are flashes back to the nostalgic days of old attractions and the icons that once lined Future World and showed you what life would possibly be like in a year such as 2017.

On Friday, the Disney Parks Blog announced the details for the celebration, which will take place on Oct. 1, and you really should do whatever you can to be there. Not only will there be unique happenings at Epcot, but there will also be one-of-a-kind merchandise that will only be available on that one day.

While you’re at it, you may as well enjoy the Food & Wine Festival too.

Here are a few highlights of what’s planned for Epcot’s 35th anniversary celebration on October 1! https://t.co/SZLzAeYoQa #Epcot35 pic.twitter.com/w40Aceu6kL — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 22, 2017

If you’re going to be at Epcot on Oct. 1, 2017, make sure to catch all of these great happenings and keepsakes.

Commemorative Guide Map – As you enter the park, special anniversary Guidemaps and Times Guides for Epcot will be available. They can be picked up at the main entrance, guest relations, and International Gateway entrance.

Anniversary Celebrations – At 10:01 a.m., there will be a special celebration held at the Fountain View stage. The Voices of Liberty and Mariachi Cobre will join many others to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Epcot.

Illuminations: Reflections of Earth (Special Edition) – At the end of the day, Illuminations will take place at 8 p.m. as normal, but it won’t be the same as usual. All Disney has said is that it will be a “special edition” to end the day.

Exclusive Anniversary Merchandise – For those who will actually be in the park on Oct. 1, you can pick up special merchandise from the “I Was There” collection. These items will only be available in a special pop-up shop located by the Art of Disney in Future World and while supplies last on this one day.

Along with the anniversary merchandise available only on the day of Epcot’s anniversary, there is a lot more that will be out and available a bit longer. Some of it will also be available online and on the Shop Disney parks app, but not all of it.

Walt Disney World always appears to have some kind of celebration or event going on, but the birthdays and anniversaries are extra special. Epcot is a place that always looked ahead to the future and had a purpose that was different than most theme parks around the world. While it is still moving ahead, the 35th anniversary will show that some of the original attractions and the initial mindset of the park will never be forgotten.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]