Jennifer Aniston: Find Out Star’s Dream Job Outside Of Acting

Jennifer Aniston is an actress whose career has spanned decades now and has endeared fans to her due to her America’s sweetheart appeal and her honest advice to women based on health and beauty. Interviews given by the star always involve interesting and candid reveals and Jen often shares tidbits about her personal life that cause fans to love her even more.

The most recent interview Jen Aniston gave was no different and Aniston enthusiasts were able to learn a bit more about the actor’s quirks, likes and dislikes. Interestingly enough, the thought about what Jen would be should she have chosen a career outside of acting, has crossed the star’s mind prior to the question being asked. Aniston’s response to the question is actually quite fitting considering the topics she usually emphasizes as important in her daily life.

“My dream is to open a wellness center. I have a fantasy where you have this beautiful space with facialists, rotating workouts, meditation classes, and a café with recipes that are healthier versions of delicious foods so you’re not deprived. I’m working on it in my brain.”

Aniston likely wouldn’t have the slightest bit of trouble attracting clients to her wellness center should she actually take the route of opening one. The beauty is an advocate of wellness of body and mind and achieving inner peace as opposed to letting in negativity.

Jen shares about a certain policy she lives by that would be in place at any wellness center she were to run, stating “Not to sound all woo-woo, but if you go out into the world with inner peace, you’re more joyful. There’s a life’s-too-short policy that I now have with my work; no negative Nancies.”

During the same interview, Aniston was also sure to share about a certain process that she follows whenever she moves into a new home, all because of an experience she had during her early years in L.A.. The Friends star is big on “de-spooking” any new dwelling and having a medium come through to rid the home of any spirits.

Jen admits this makes her sound like an “absolute insane human being,” but insists that it’s necessary all thanks to her first roommate while in the city.

“One of the first houses I rented was in Laurel Canyon, and things would literally fall off the shelves, the televisions and stereo system would all of a sudden blast, and the coffeemaker would start making coffee. My roommate at the time, who talked to dead people, if that doesn’t sound too crazy, did a little ceremony, and that freaked me out. I was new to Los Angeles and the spirit, past lives, New Age thing. And now every house I go to, I have a healer or a medium come through. “

Aniston has continued to be a fantastic role model to women of all ages for years now, so basically whatever the actress shares is respected, no matter how out there it may sound. Jen earned even more admiration and was commended for her essay she wrote for the Huffington Post within which she pleaded with the media to start focusing on women’s success and achievements as opposed to their beauty, relationship status and positions on motherhood.

