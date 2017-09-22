Celine Dion Shares Photo With David Copperfield As She Returns To Her Residency At The Colosseum At Caesars

After embarking on a sold-out European tour this past summer, Celine Dion is finally back home and playing shows at Caesars Palace as part of her Las Vegas residency.

According to the Best of Las Vegas, Celine will play shows now through December 31 as part of her fall run. The demand for tickets to the hit show following the singer’s hiatus was apparently so overwhelming that Celine and her team added another 37 shows to the fall lineup back in April.

And though Celine’s venue at the Colosseum will remain the same, her wardrobe is getting a complete makeover. The new apparel for the show was designed by her stylist, who collaborated with Atelier Versace, Schiaparelli, Elie Saab, and Mugler, Best of Las Vegas reports.

Over the past few weeks, the 49-year-old has been counting down the days to her first show back at Caesars, which was on September 19. Just yesterday, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and magician David Copperfield, who came to one of Celine’s first performances back. She said that seeing her friend was “a magical moment” before going on to say that David is “the best.”

Dion’s fans not only loved the fact that another famous face was in the audience, but they also commented on the photo to express how happy they were that Celine was finally back.

“I was at your show this past Wednesday and it was amazing! Seeing you again tomorrow night and I can’t wait!”

“Two legends,” another fan chimed in.

Dion also made another fan very happy this week when she sent a tweet to America’s Got Talent finalist Celine Tam. It all started when Tam tweeted that she hopes to sing with Celine Dion one day, while sharing a video of herself performing “My Heart Will Go On.” The pint-sized star was surprised when Dion tweeted back at her an hour later, inviting her to a show.

Congrats! You did an amazing job on @AGT! If ever you and your family are in Las Vegas I would love for you to be guests at my show! -Céline https://t.co/QuYJiDzh8H — Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 20, 2017

And if that wasn’t enough for a jam-packed week for the mother of three, Dion announced that she would be collecting donations during her show for the Red Cross to aid hurricane relief. Celine, AEG Presents, and Caesars Entertainment also offered to match donations, dollar for dollar, according to Entertainment Tonight.

If you’re interested in seeing one of Celine’s upcoming shows in Las Vegas, you can purchase tickets on her website.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]