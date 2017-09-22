‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Leaves Eric And Brady Behind In Salem — Arianne Zucker Exits

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for the fall season state that Arianne Zucker, who plays Nicole Walker on the daytime drama, makes her final appearance late in November. However, Greg Vaughan, who plays Eric Brady, and Eric Martsolf, who plays Brady Black, are staying.

A recently leaked set photo shows Nicole alone appearing to prepare to leave Salem with Holly.

Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is torn between Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Fans are just as torn between Eric and Brady as Nicole is. “Ericole” fans want her to rekindle her relationship with Eric while “Bricole” fans want her to remain with Brady.

Nicole is faced with the dilemma that making a choice between the two men will involve breaking the heart of one of them.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Eric makes a decision to leave Salem. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) finds Eric. She talks to him about his feelings and convinces him to return. When he returns, Nicole has to make a decision. She makes a decision that is meant to avoid making either men heartbroken, but she only ends up breaking everyone’s hearts.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole finds herself drawn to Eric as they work together.https://t.co/WS83hx1YE1 pic.twitter.com/7Vprh3Bkbz — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 20, 2017

Nicole had appeared to have everything going for her. She was with a man who loves her and a beautiful child. She enjoys her work helping people at the Horton Center. But she did not expect that her old feelings for Eric would return and impact her relationship with Brady. She was eventually able to overcome her anger and hatred for Eric and forget past issues.

'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Do Eric and Nicole have another shot at love? https://t.co/SC3BkpwTdL — Nicholas Douglas (@Readers_Delight) September 19, 2017

For Brady, it was the fulfillment of his worst fears. Nicole’s error was putting herself in a position where she works closely with former lover.

It turns out to be a very bad idea. The circumstances allow her feelings to grow and it ends up disrupting her relationship with Brady. She should have foreseen the danger and realized that she would not be able to control her feelings.

Yet many fans wonder whether Eric and Nicole are really meant for each other. Could the forbidden nature of the love explain the attraction?

Abe Carver (James Reynolds), however, pointed out that Nicole is not really in love with Brady. The fact that Brady has been very good to Nicole and Holly is what makes Nicole feel beholden to him.

Brady, for his part, was unable to control his raging jealousy and it spun out control. Learning that Eric still has feelings for Nicole was a big blow.

[Featured Image by Michael Kovac/Getty Images]