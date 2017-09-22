Ian Somerhalder Slammed As ‘Disgusting,’ Threw Away Nikki Reed’s Birth Control To Get Her Pregnant

Ian Somerhalder is facing some serious backlash after wife Nikki Reed revealed that the former Vampire Diaries star actually threw away her birth control pills without her permission so that they could start a family.

Nikki, who welcomed her first child with Ian earlier this year, admitted that she was “freaking out” as he disposed of her pills while chatting during Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

“It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out,” Somerhalder elaborated, revealing that he went through Reed’s bag to find her contraception and got rid of them one by one. “Unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control.”

“I guess I kind of decided [to start a family],” he added, admitting that he always wanted to have kids by the time he turned 40-years-old which is why he decided it was time to start trying for a baby right then and there.

Nikki and her husband then revealed that they were actually on vacation in Spain when he threw out her pills, meaning she couldn’t head out to get more.

Reed laughed about the incident in the interview and it seems as though the star – most famous for her role in the Twilight movies – was happy and ready to start a family with her husband, though the revelation has caused serious backlash online.

A number of social media user slammed Ian for seemingly making the decision to start trying for a baby during their vacation, and they weren’t afraid to make their feelings known, even going as far as to call him “disgusting” and “trash.”

“Ian Somerhalder threw away Nikki Reed’s birth control pills without her consent to get her pregnant [because] he wanted kids before 40… I want him dead,” @biselinakyle wrote. The tweet has since gone viral with more than 2,400 favorites and 1,200 likes.

“Ian is so f***ing disgusting for throwing out [Nikki’s] birth control pills wtf,” a second fan wrote. “Ian throwing away Nikki’s birth control pills while watching her panic about them is literally more proof that he is trash,” another social media user added.

Cosmopolitan Australia was equally outraged with the actor and boldly claimed that they “don’t like him anymore.”

But while the backlash poured in online, others defended the actor for his actions.

Some claimed that it was clear Reed wanted a baby with her husband, while others said that those slamming the star twisted his words in the podcast.

Both Nikki and Ian confirmed that they were expecting their first child in matching Instagram posts on May 4 that showed the former Vampire Diaries star cradling his wife’s baby bump.

The couple then welcomed their baby, a daughter, into the world on July 25.

Her birth was confirmed by E! News, who reported that the couple had named their daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

Both Somerhalder and Reed have stayed pretty quiet about becoming parents in the months that have followed the birth and haven’t yet publicly released any photos of their daughter.

Nikki did however show off her incredibly toned figure while working out with her brother just one month after giving birth on Instagram. She told fans that she still “can’t do much yet” as she recovers.

What do you think of Ian Somerhalder throwing away Nikki Reed’s birth control pills and the backlash he’s receiving online?

[Featured by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF]