The Palace Meets The White House At The Invictus Games! Meghan And Harry Prepping To Meet Melania

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are meeting First Lady Melania Trump at the upcoming Invictus Games in Toronto. The news comes as Markle and Harry get ready to travel to Canada for the opening ceremonies this weekend.

According to Express, Melania is flying solo at the event and will not be joined by her husband, Donald Trump. The trip will be Melania’s first by herself and she plans on talking with Harry about the Invictus Games. With Markle set to be at Harry’s side, there’s a strong chance she’ll meet with Melania as well.

If Markle does meet Melania, the get together should be pretty interesting. Prior to the 2016 presidential election, the Suits star confessed that she would leave the U.S. if Trump won the election. During an appearance with Larry Wilmore on the Nightly Show, the actress admitted that she might stay in Toronto for the foreseeable future, which is where Suits is currently filmed.

In an official statement, Melania confirmed her meeting with Harry. The First Lady explained how she was happy with the success of the Invictus Games over the past two years and that she thinks it is a great way to honor military servicemen and women from across the world. According to Daily Star, Melania’s main goal is to establish a good relationship with Harry, much like the one he enjoyed with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Harry is scheduled to give a speech during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games and later attend several events, including cycling, wheelchair basketball and various athletics. Harry is also set to have a sit down with Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada. Markle has met Trudeau in the past, so there is a good chance they will reunite as well.

Markle and Harry have been dating for a little over a year. They are expected to make their first public appearance at the games this weekend. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Markle confessed her love for Harry and admitted that they are both happy. She has not commented on meeting Melania over the weekend.

The Invictus Games take place September 23 – 30 in Toronto.

