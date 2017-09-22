Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce from husband Corey Bohan after a series of domestic abuse. Court documents detailed incidents of the reality show star being verbally harassed by Bohan, and with Patridge alleging that the BMX biker threatened to kill himself at one point.

Patridge, who gained fame for appearing on MTV’s The Hills, filed for divorce on September 20 after less than a year of marriage. Documents revealed that the split was triggered by incidents of emotional abuse towards Patridge and their daughter, Kirra Max. In documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 32-year-old starlet claimed that Bohan became “increasingly possessive, angry, agitated, and jealous” whenever she would focus on her work commitments instead of him.

She also said that her estranged husband acted violently even in the presence of their daughter. Patridge narrated one incident where Bohan pushed her while she was holding their daughter. At that time, the 35-year-old athlete started hitting himself on the head and threatened to bash his head with a metal canister if she left, TMZ reported.

Bohan allegedly threatened to “kill himself” in July while Patridge was out of town on a business trip. She said she was very shaken by his threats especially because Kirra was in his care at the time.

Prior to the divorce filing, Audrina Patridge called the police to file a report on domestic violence. On September 15, she met with child protective services. During the weekend thereafter, Bohan followed Patridge at an event she attended and demanded to know where their daughter was. She later filed for a restraining order against him, which was granted by the court.

According to Brides, Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan started dating in 2008 and got engaged in November 2015. Their daughter was born in June 2016. They got married in a private ceremony in Hawaii in November 2016.

An insider told People that Patridge is “devastated” after ending their 10-year relationship. “It’s a disappointment on so many levels to say the least. It’s painful and it’s really hard,” the source explained. Patridge is leaning on her family for support and protection.

Audrina Patridge has asked for primary physical and legal custody of their daughter. It was also stipulated that Bohan was prohibited from taking Kirra to Australia, his mother country.

