Jenelle Evans’ Wedding Countdown Continues On Instagram As She Prepares To Change Her Name On Twitter

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are tying the knot in North Carolina tomorrow.

As the Teen Mom 2 star prepares to walk down the aisle, she is keeping fans in the loop with her impending wedding date and recently took to Instagram to share a sultry photo of herself with her audience.

After posting several images of herself throughout this week, one of which suggested that she may have participated in a sexy photoshoot for her husband’s wedding gift, Evans shared an additional image, which may also be included in the potential wedding present.

“It’s almost the 24 hour countdown,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the photo’s caption, along with the hashtag, “Evans to Eason.”

Around the same time, Jenelle Evans shared a retweet on her Twitter page from a fan who said she was excited to return to Twitter after Evans and Eason’s ceremony and see Evans’ Twitter name changed from “Jenelle Evans” to “Jenelle Eason.”

Earlier this week, OK! Magazine shared a report with readers, revealing that Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s wedding would be taking place on their land in North Carolina. As the outlet revealed, Evans has been sharing photos of her wedding preparation on social media in recent days, and in some of her photos, a grassy area behind her home has been seen.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason struck up a romance with one another in 2015 after Evans split from her former fiancé, Nathan Griffith. One year later, Evans and Eason confirmed on their Instagram pages that they were expecting their first child together in January of 2017.

Weeks after welcoming daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, now 7 months, Evans and Eason announced they were engaged and in July, the longtime reality star told her fans and followers that she would be tying the knot on Saturday, September 23.

While Jenelle Evans is the mom of three children, her mother has custody of her oldest son, 8-year-old Jace, and her ex-fiance’s mom, Doris Davidson, is currently seeking custody of her middle son, 3-year-old Kaiser.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]