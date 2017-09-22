Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin & More Plead For Help For Puerto Rico In Emotional Videos

Jennifer Lopez, former husband Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, and more Latin stars are all pleading for help for Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The musicians all posted emotional plea videos to their Instagram pages this week where they urged their followers to do what they can to help those in need in Puerto Rico who have been affected by the Category 4 hurricane.

Jennifer was stripped down from her usual glamorous self for her video and went without make-up as she candidly spoke to her fans about how they can donate to those affected by the natural disaster. Lopez’s parents both originate from the island and several members of her family still live there.

“The devastation is beyond belief,” JLo said of the damage Hurricane Maria has caused, sadly telling her fans that she and her cousin “still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there.”

“Puerto Rico needs our help,” she continued in her video posted on September 21. “I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga.”

“Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean,” Jennifer added, referring to the several Caribbean islands where the storm also made landfall over the past few days.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico???????? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Singer Maxwell then re-posted JLo’s emotional plea to Twitter.

“Listen to what @jlo has to say and join us in lending a helping hand to the horrible conditions in Puerto Rico,” he wrote alongside Jennifer’s clip, adding the hashtag #unidosporpuertorico.

JLo’s former husband Marc Anthony, who is the father of the “Get Right” singer’s two children Max and Emme, also shared a video of his own where he made a similar plea for the island.

He too urged his followers to take note of the relief efforts of First Lady of Puerto Rico and encouraged fans to donate via the United for Puerto Rico fund. Anthony’s parents originate from Yauco, Puerto Rico.

Also urging their followers do what they can in the wake of Hurricane Maria is Latin singer Ricky Martin, who confirmed that he’s already donated $100,000 to those in need.

Mi gente necesita. Ayúdame. Link in bio youcaring.com/rickymartin A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Ricky, who was born in San Juan, posted two emotional videos to his Instagram page just like Lopez and Anthony and even set up a You Caring page for those looking to donate to the cause.

“Puerto Rico needs you at the moment,” he said, urging his followers to head to his donation page to help. “Donate whatever you can, just one dollar would make a difference.”

“If everyone would give me a dollar, my goodness,” the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer said. “Puerto Rico is in a precarious position at the moment. We can’t do it alone. We need you.”

He captioned the videos in Spanish, writing “Mi gente necesita. Ayúdame,” which translates to “My people need. Help me.”

Ricky has so far managed to raise more than $137,000 for those in need after Hurricane Maria via his You Caring page.

Daddy Yankee, who’s most famous for his mega-hit “Despacito,” is also stepping up and pleading for help with his fellow musicians Jennifer, Marc, and Ricky.

The Puerto Rican native also used Instagram to show his support and wrote in Spanish to his countrymen and women, “We are strong people of faith, and we know that God never forsakes us” while also telling U.S. fans how they can donate on Twitter.

“This is one more test… to unite us like one single town,” he added.

Hurricane Maria is thought to have killed at least 15 people in Puerto Rico and another 20 more across the Caribbean.

L.A. Times is reporting that the hurricane “destroyed” the country’s power grid and has left millions without electricity across the country. Maria also caused mass flooding and a landslide.

The storm ripped through the tropical location just days after Hurricane Irma made landfall in the area. It then caused serious damage across Florida, causing celebrities to donate millions to the victims and to help rebuild the area.

[Featured Image by Peter Kramer/Getty Images]