Kevin Hart Sex Tape Videographer May Get More Than 3 Years In Prison – Hotel Security Video May Reveal [Video]

It is not clear yet who actually set up a smartphone or other recording device in Kevin Hart’s hotel room in Las Vegas and captured NSFW video of Hart allegedly having sex with Montia Sabbag. What is clear is that the Hart sex tape has caused a whole lot of buzz on social media, as reported by the Inquisitr, with one celebrity blogger finally winning back her Fameolous Daily website in the process after publication of the Hart sex tape. Montia gave a press conference with her lawyer Lisa Bloom recently, and Montia claimed that she’s not a stripper, as TMZ claimed, although TMZ has video of Sabbag messing around on a stripper poll for fun. Lisa noted that the culprit behind the sex tape video recording should be easy to find, if the hotel in question would merely examine their security videos to track who went in and out of Kevin’s room during that time period. Hotel rooms likely do not have cameras inside the rooms, which would be a privacy issue, therefore catching someone on tape setting up the recording device might be a difficult tactic.

Bloom, meanwhile, said that Kevin accused Montia of being the one who recorded them having sex, according to TMZ. Montia denies being the one who recorded the sex video, although Sabbag admits to an “intimate relationship” with Hart, which lasted one weekend in August – the same weekend that Kevin’s wife, Eniko Hart, celebrated her 33rd birthday. According to the below TMZ video, the person who did record the sex tape video could experience a felony charge with up to three years in prison. Additional years in prison could be added, which means the culprit could face “many years” in prison for recording the sex act and then attempting to extort Kevin as a result.

Meanwhile, Hart seems to be taking the sex tape controversy in stride, or putting on a brave face. A recent Instagram Live video posted by Hart showed him preparing to jog 10 miles, and joking that his companions had to ride their bikes to keep up with him. The end of the video showed Kevin soaked in sweat. Hart was dressed in all black and compared himself to Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation look.

[Featured Image by:gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx 2017/AP Images]