Jax Taylor Admits Filming ‘Jax And Brittany’ Was ‘Tough,’ Dishes On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are nearing the end of the first season of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, and during a new interview, he’s admitting that the production process wasn’t the most pleasant.

As he continues to deny the ongoing rumors regarding his possible split from Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor has admitted that things between him and the Cartwright’s weren’t always ideal during his time on their family farm in Kentucky.

“It was a little tough,” Jax Taylor explained on September 21, adding that because of the tight living quarters, the circumstances began to wear on him towards the end of filming.

Jax Taylor also said that his relationship with Brittany Cartwright began to grow strained as filming continued. As he noted, being with someone all day every day can be tiring after a while and he felt like he could use some space. He even said that things don’t end that well between them.

As for that ring he was seen shopping for during the early moments of their series, Jax Taylor said he was simply trying to show Brittany Cartwright’s family what his intentions were for their daughter.

“I’m still coming around to the whole marriage thing,” he admitted.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

As for the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which began filming earlier this year in Los Angeles, Jax Taylor described the new season as the “hardest season” he’s had yet and said there was a lot of tears and a lot of fighting. He also said that he may have to go into hiding after the series begins airing later this year.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been linked to breakup rumors for weeks but last month, they appeared to be doing well as they promoted their new series together in Los Angeles. Since then, however, they have been traveling around the country separately with their friends and co-stars.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss the new episode of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, on Tuesday night at 10:15 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]