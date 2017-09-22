‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor’s Revenge Allies Revealed – Kevin, Billy, Hilary, And Graham

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) will soon find himself a few allies to help him with his revenge scheme. It’s an unlikely group, and most have a different endgame in mind than Victor, but because they’re all scheming, Victor will be able to use them all to his benefit. Here’s a look at the “Genoa City Five,” what’s coming, and what part each will play. Remember, Victor has more than one revenge plan in motion. He wants to punish Nick (Joshua Morrow) and also Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).

Y&R spoilers on Kevin’s role

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers make it clear what Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) role will be in the schemes. He’s a skilled hacker, and Victor just tasked him with embezzling half a billion dollars from Nick’s accounts. Victor thinks the money is due back to him since he was the one forced to pay it to Nick after the lawsuit years ago. Soap Central spoilers say Victor’s plan soon “spins out of control.”

However, Kevin will do more than just take money from Nick. Some Y&R rumors hint that Victor will use Kevin to dig up the paternity test results from when Sage (Kelly Sullivan) secretly tested Nick and Adam (then Justin Hartley) to see who was Christian’s real biological dad. Since no one knew she ran the test, no one had an opportunity to mess with it.

Billy’s part in the revenge plan

While Billy (Jason Thompson) and Nick have a complicated past, Billy would not knowingly mess with Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) brother. But Billy’s part in the plot has to do with Jabot and Jack (Peter Bergman) as part of Victor’s plan to go after Nikki for running to Jack. Billy wants to take down Jabot to punish Jack for coming at him.

Billy also wants to make sure Brash & Sassy succeeds. Both Victor and Billy agree on this common goal. Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victor will help Billy get the information he needs about Jabot to punish Jack – and punish Nikki at the same time. Billy won’t know about the others involved in the scheme.

Y&R spoilers on Hilary and Victor’s revenge

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) has already helped Victor out by airing the footage of Nick and Victor after the concert, and she’ll soon do more of Victor’s dirty work. Y&R spoilers hint that Hilary considers Jack a friend, but she’s also scared to cross Victor, so it’s very likely she’ll do what he wants. The latest spoiler says that Hilary will unveil Christian’s true paternity on GC Buzz.

However, there may be more for Hilary to do. Victor might also use Hilary to spread bad press about Nick’s struggling business once it turns out that Nick can’t afford to continue with his expansion plans after Victor has Kevin steal that $500 million. Anytime Victor can use Hilary to spread bad news about Nick and Nikki, you can count him to do it.

Graham is in the shadows for now

The one person in this gang of unlikely Victor allies that will remain in the shadows (for now) is Graham (Max Shippee). Graham has a revenge plan brewing against the Abbotts and Dina (Marla Adams) and is hoping Victor will do some of his dirty work. That’s why Graham sent photos of Nikki and Jack kissing to Victor with Dina’s return address. Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say the pics arrive Monday.

Y&R spoilers tease that when Victor digs into the matter, he’ll discover it wasn’t Dina at all. Graham and Victor might be the perfect revenge partners if Victor thinks Graham is only after Jack. Victor wouldn’t help Graham wreck Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) life, but sneaky Graham can keep his real agenda hidden long enough for him and Victor to make trouble together.

Prison ahead for these troublemakers?

What do you think of the Genoa City Five? How many of them might go to jail before all is said and done? Kevin is hacking and stealing. Victor is stealing. Graham’s a fraud, and Billy’s neck deep in corporate espionage. The only one who might come out of this unscathed by criminal charges is Hilary since she’s just reporting news – even if it’s dirty, it’s the truth.

What do you think of the Genoa City Five? How many of them might go to jail before all is said and done? Kevin is hacking and stealing. Victor is stealing. Graham's a fraud, and Billy's neck deep in corporate espionage. The only one who might come out of this unscathed by criminal charges is Hilary since she's just reporting news – even if it's dirty, it's the truth.

