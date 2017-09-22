Audrey Roloff Gives ‘LPBW’ Fans An Update On Baby Ember, Says More Photos To Come, ‘Hopefully Soon’

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff recently gave fans an update on baby Ember. Audrey took to her Instagram Stories to share how baby Ember has been doing since her birth on September 10. The new mom also acknowledged how there haven’t been any new photos of baby Ember on social media since her birth announcement on September 13. Audrey Roloff tells Little People, Big World fans that more photos of baby Ember are coming, “hopefully soon.”

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff both shared a birth announcement on social media three days after baby Ember was born. The Little People, Big World newlywed couple have been silent about baby Ember ever since, except for posting about “milk drunk cuddles” and advice on how to “stop kissing your baby.” Audrey also shared an update on Instagram Stories about how she’s doing as a new mom postpartum a few days ago, saying that she has been “suffering from mastitis,” according to In Touch Weekly.

The 26-year-old reality TV personality and lifestyle blogger finally broke her silence on how baby Ember has been doing with a much-anticipated update on the health of her newborn. Celebrity Status shared on Thursday that Audrey took to her Instagram Stories to share with “curious” Little People, Big World fans how the “tiny star” is doing. According to Audrey Roloff, “Ember is doing great and getting cuter and cuter each day.” Audrey also spoke out about how they haven’t been able to post new photos of baby Ember “quite yet.”

Fans of Little People, Big World have only seen three photos of the now nearly 2-week-old second Roloff grandbaby, and Audrey Roloff shared that more photos of baby Ember will be coming soon, “hopefully.” Audrey didn’t explain why she and Jeremy haven’t been able to post any more photos of baby Ember to social media since the couple shared a birth announcement on both Facebook and Instagram on September 13. Proud grandpa Matt Roloff even said on his Facebook account on Wednesday that he “can’t wait to show” Little People, Big World fans “some photos” of his second grandbaby.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news on September 11, one day after the birth of baby Ember Jean, that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff had welcomed their first child into the world. The article also includes an exclusive photo of baby Ember, and now Little People, Big World fans are wondering if a “magazine contract” with Us Weekly is preventing Jeremy and Audrey from sharing any new photos of baby Ember. Comments on Matt’s Facebook page speculate that Us Weekly bought the rights to baby Ember’s first photos.

Other comments say that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff want to be more private than Zach and Tori Roloff were with posting photos of baby Jackson after his birth. Still, other comments suggest that Jeremy and Audrey can’t share new photos of baby Ember until Little People, Big World is back on the air. TLC has yet to announce a renewal or a premiere date for the next new season of Little People, Big World, according to the Futon Critic, but the last fall season premiere of the long-running reality TV series aired in November of 2016.

First-time dad Jeremy Roloff recently shared on Instagram Stories that baby Ember was getting ready to do a photo shoot, as noted by CafeMom, which may be the photos that Audrey says are “hopefully” to come “soon.” Overall, fans of Little People, Big World are “anxious to see” more photos of baby Ember after “all this time” of Audrey Roloff “showing off the baby bump.”

