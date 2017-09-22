George Clooney Cries Every Day, But Not About To Complain About His Life

George Clooney always seems to be the composed and dashing heartthrob the masses have known him as for decades, yet the star admits that at this point, he’s barely keeping things together.

George and his barrister wife, Amal, have recently welcomed two bundles of joy, twins Alexander and Ela, and the actor has fessed up that parenting twins thus far has been tiring, to say the least.

This has not kept Clooney from gushing every chance he gets about his children, stating recently when he appeared at the Toronto Film Festival, “Look, today is the first time since they’ve been born that I’ve been away from them, and my wife’s sending me pictures and I’m sitting here thinking, ‘God, I wish I was with my kids’ — and that’s fun.”

While walking the red carpet, Clooney couldn’t help sharing snaps of the little ones with reporters and admitted that the kids are “all about Amal” at the moment. In addition, George commented on sleepless nights and being in a state of total confusion due to his little “sleep-suckers.” The star also added that he cries multiple times a day. BuzzFeed shares details as to why, if it isn’t already obvious.

“I cry four times a day right now, because I’m so tired,” George Clooney stated.

The star also said that although he was somewhat prepared for fatherhood, he didn’t really know what he was in for with twins. Yahoo Entertainment relays the words of the Ocean’s Eleven actor.

“The surprise for me was how much more complicated twins [are] than just the one. It’s not just twice as much work, it’s more than that.”

Clooney also seems to be taking it a bit hard that he is not as in demand as his lovely wife, Amal, adding, “And it’s not even so much work for me, because these two knuckleheads don’t even care that I exist right now!”

George Clooney had been the perpetual bachelor for decades before he finally settled down with Amal, who is always commended for her incredible intelligence and career success in the courtroom, as well as for her impeccable sense of style.

The couple had fans hopeful and rumors swirling for months prior to finally announcing that they were expecting twins and have been happily enjoying life as parents, despite the sleepless nights that have resulted.

