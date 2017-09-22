Briana DeJesus’ Daughter Suffers From Heart Condition

Briana DeJesus is speaking out about her baby girl in a new interview.

As the Teen Mom 2 star continues to deal with the absence of her youngest daughter’s father, Luis Hernandez, DeJesus has been faced with an even tougher ordeal with Stella: a devastating heart condition.

“She has holes in her heart. It’s been difficult dealing with Stella right now,” Briana DeJesus revealed to Radar Online on September 22. Little Stella is reportedly also has a lactose intolerance.

Although Briana DeJesus claims Stella will be “fine,” she noted that she and her doctors were having to closely monitor the child’s breathing. DeJesus also said that while her mother, Roxanne, has been quite helpful with both of her kids in recent years, she is currently facing a health crisis of her own after discovering she’s suffering from Lupus.

“She’s always tired, always sick, always in the hospital,” Briana DeJesus said.

Roxanne is also recovering from a double mastectomy.

As for five-year-old Nova, Briana DeJesus said her oldest child has been doing her best to be a big help as she continues to parent her children without any help from their fathers, including Luis Hernandez and Devoin Austin, the latter of which is currently incarcerated.

While Briana DeJesus’ second baby daddy, Luis Hernandez, appeared to be interested in being a part of Stella’s life at the time of her July birth, he has since disappeared from her life entirely.

As Briana DeJesus explained to Radar Online, Hernandez completely disappeared as soon as their daughter was born.

Briana DeJesus appeared on the fourth season of 16 & Pregnant before being added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 earlier this year as the fifth girl of the series. While it was never revealed why the network chose to add another cast member to the show, many have suspected that someone may soon be booted from the series.

To see more of Briana DeJesus, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

