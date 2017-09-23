Angelina Jolie Reportedly In Bitter ‘Bride Of Frankenstein’ Feud With Penelope Cruz: Is Brad Pitt Involved?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became comfortable with the media spotlight even before they turned into the golden couple known as Brangelina. Angelina’s and Brad’s biological children (Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt) made headlines even before they were born, while Jolie’s and Pitt’s adopted brood (Maddox, Pax, and Zahara) have grown to know that wherever they go, the paparazzi is determined to follow.

But in the months since Brad’s and Angelina’s divorce bombshell dropped, that attention on both Jolie and Pitt along with all six kids has soared. A flood of new rumors has resulted from that intensified spotlight. Angelina recently described herself as the “breadwinner” of the family, announcing that she is now ready to return to acting in front of the cameras after a year off to deal with a “situation” (interpreted to mean her dramatic split from Brad Pitt), as the Inquisitr reported.

Angelina Jolie Versus Penelope Cruz: It’s War!

But even before the first movie posters rolled out and the trailers appeared, Jolie’s self-proclaimed plan to return to her acting career has stirred up controversy. According to Radar Online, Angelina is set to co-star in Bride Of Frankenstein. While that sounds like a typical casting announcement in the star-studded world of Hollywood, an insider told Radar that it’s causing problems for Penelope Cruz.

“Penelope Cruz is ‘creeped out’ over her hubby Javier Bardem’s working relationship with ‘man-eater’ Angelina Jolie.”

The 42-year-old mom of six is reportedly working closely with Bardem, 48, on her new role in Bride of Frankenstein. The source claims that the combination of Jolie and Javier has turned into a recipe for a nasty showdown with 43-year-old Cruz.

Battle Of The Brides?

Although Cruz hasn’t said anything rude in public, an insider told Radar that Angelina’s alleged rival isn’t exactly Jolie’s biggest fan. It’s the reverse, according to the source, who proclaimed her a “man-eater” in what may be a reference to Jolie’s alleged role in breaking up Brad Pitt’s previous marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

“Penelope has never been a fan of Angelina’s, partly because of her reputation as a man-eater but also because she considers her a sanctimonious, self-obsessed bore.”

In addition, the insider said that Cruz is getting the “creeps, big time” over the mere notion of Jolie working closely with Javier.

“There’s an expectation Angie will walk onto this set as queen bee, throwing her ego around and expecting the likes of Javier to act as her underling,” added the source.

Javier Bardem Trapped Between Angelina And Penelope?

The situation appears to put Bardem in the middle, caught between Penelope’s alleged anger over the situation and the need to work closely with Jolie in order for his performance to seem realistic. However, the insider pointed out that the actor owns the role, claiming that Javier is all right with Jolie’s behavior.

“He was attached to [the movie] long before Angie,” noted the source.

“He may be okay letting [Angelina Jolie] walk all over him, but Penelope isn’t.”

The rumors of a feud between Angelina and Penelope inevitably mean speculation about whether Brad Pitt will take sides. Is Brad on Team Jolie or Team Cruz?

Brad Pitt: Team Angelina Jolie Or Camp Penelope Cruz?

While Angelina is the mom of Pitt’s kids, Brad also has a history with Penelope and Javier. Pitt and Cruz co-starred together in The Counselor, which also starred Javier Bardem, resulting in what the Indie Wire termed “one of the darkest and weirdest movies.”

Working closely on a film set often creates strong friendships (remember what happened Brad and Angelina worked together on Mr. & Mrs. Smith?), making it likely that Brad, Penelope, and Javier have some sort of bond. That history could present a challenge if Pitt is asked to choose sides in the alleged Bride Of Frankenstein feud.

