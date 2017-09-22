Abby Lee Miller’s Prison Life Is A Nightmare! Former ‘Dance Mom’ Star Lonely And Making Enemies

Abby Lee Miller has only been in jail two months and she’s already making enemies behind bars. The former Dance Mom star, who is currently serving a year-long sentence at Victorville, California’s Federal Correctional Complex, is reportedly butting heads with her fellow inmates and prison guards. Is the reality star losing her mind in jail?

A former inmate at Victorville, Holli Coulman, revealed to Life & Style that Miller has been experiencing emotional bouts of crying. An inside source told Coulman that Miller’s fits have been clearing out showers and bathrooms, and that prison guards intimidate her by shining lights in her face. Miller’s hysteria has created so many enemies that her fellow inmates love watching her get humiliated.

Miller experienced an emotional breakdown prior to serving out her sentence. In an interview back in April, the Dance Mom alum admitted that she was worried about getting raped in prison. She got so paranoid that she needed to keep herself busy just to stop thinking about the potential abuse.

Things took a bad turn on Dance Moms when half of her team refused to dance on behalf of her studio. According to Radar Online, Abby Lee Miller was then caught checking out Tinder profiles while her remaining students were running through their solos. Miller then suffered an emotional breakdown after a few students criticized her for returning to the show following a three week hiatus.

“The biggest issue for me is that my coming back would be a bad thing,” Miller explained. “I feel like a whore. I regret everything. I regret a ton of things. I regret it. I teach by poor example. Don’t make the same mistakes I did.”

This weekend keep an eye on my accounts going to be talking about #season7 #dancemoms Thanks for great edit @kellansworld A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Miller was found guilty on 20 counts of fraud last fall. She stole over $700,000 from her popular series on Lifetime and was forced to hand over $120,000 of illegally imported cash. Although prosecutors were shooting for a two year sentence, the judge only sentenced Miller to 366 days behind bars.

In speaking about the crime, Miller confessed that she made a few mistakes. She claims, however, that she didn’t think she was doing anything wrong at the time and simply had poor guidance. She also explained how having a good sense of humor has helped her deal with her problems. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Abby Lee Miller is adjusting to life in jail, and she still has ten more months on her sentence.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]