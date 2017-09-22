People Like Melania Trump More Than Ivanka Trump: Melania’s Favorability Rating Surges From 24 To 44 Percent

First Lady Melania Trump was defended by Ivanka Trump when Ivanka spoke with Dr. Oz about her stepmother, as reported by the Inquisitr. During her interview with Dr. Oz, Ivanka said that when people focus on Melania’s fashions – like Melania’s much-ballyhooed $2,950 shocking pink coat – they were “objectifying” Melania. However, focusing on Melania’s style hasn’t dampened her popularity – and in fact might add to Melania’s viral status. As reported by CNN, Melania is the most popular Trump.

The publication points to an SSRS Poll that was conducted for CNN by telephone by SSRS, which an independent research company. The poll asked people for their opinions of folks whose names are commonly found in the news. As each name was read to the poll participants, they were asked for their opinion – whether favorable or unfavorable – of those people. Melania’s favorability rating landed at 44 percent for the time period of September 17 through 20, making Melania the most favorable when compared to President Donald Trump, whose favorability rating was only 41 percent for the same period. Jared Kushner’s favorability rating was at a low 20 percent, while Ivanka’s favorability rating was 41 percent. Oddly, 4 percent of the people surveyed had never heard of Melania. As for Ivanka, 6 percent of the people polled had never heard of Ivanka. The percentages of folks who had never heard of Melania or Ivanka have decreased from the 23 percent of folks who had never heard of Melania back in February, and the 13 percent of folks who had never heard of Ivanka in July of 2016.

Melania’s surge in favorability was witnessed by the jump in her numbers, which were only 24 percent during the period from February 24 to 27. At other periods in time, such as from March 1 to March 4, Melania had experienced a 52 percent favorability rating. Ivanka’s favorability rating has also jumped up and down during the current and past year. From the period between July 13 to July 16, 2016, Ivanka’s favorability rating was at 31 percent. Surging to 46 percent in between April 22 to April 25 of the current year, Ivanka’s most recent favorability has dipped to 41 percent. As seen in the top photo above, Melania stood with Ivanka prior to President Trump giving a speech about the U.S. in connection with Afghanistan. The women were photographed at the Fort Myer military base on August 21, in Arlington, Virginia.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]