Jennifer Garner ‘Reeling’ Leans On Matthew Broderick For Support As Affleck And Shookus Baby Rumors Swirl

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been separated for two years, yet their divorce proceedings have just recently gotten underway. The divorce filing coincided with the Argo star also going public with his new girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

Although Jennifer Garner has been carrying on looking after her and Ben’s three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and the estranged couple have remained amicable throughout the split, Garner has been reportedly finding support in new pal Matthew Broderick.

The beauty bonded with SJP’s hubby while the two worked on their upcoming film Amusement Park, and have continued to remain in touch while Jen navigates these new waters, especially seeing as Affleck has begun making headlines for his relationship with the producer.

Radar Online relays words of an insider who explains the connection between Broderick and Garner, stating “Jen’s in a weird place now, and Matthew’s among those helping to cheer her up.” The insider adds that Broderick has been “a real rock and told her to focus on the glass half full scenario” as opposed to dwelling on what it is she has lost.

Although Garner appears to be cheerful and content while she is spotted out and about with family in Los Angeles, the beauty is reportedly “still reeling over Ben’s new romance,” and is also finding it tough to take how “smug he’s being about it.”

Shookus and Affleck went public in early spring, shortly after the former A-list couple finally announced they were moving ahead with their divorce. For years, fans of the former couple wondered if a reconciliation was a possibility, yet hopes were dashed when details were revealed that Jen was simply sticking by Ben’s side until he completed rehab.

Affleck moved out of the family home into his own bachelor pad, after completing rehab, and then began stepping out with Shookus. The most recent rumors about the new couple include a baby bump, yet such claims have been stamped out as false by Gossip Cop. Rumors have swirled that because Lindsay looks “curvier than usual” she may be expecting. This is clearly absolutely not the case.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus recently made their relationship award-show-official by arriving together at the Emmy’s. The two have also been spotted on numerous getaways and out on the town in New York and L.A. Jennifer Garner has been focusing on her family and her film career.

