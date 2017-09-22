Blake Shelton Will Regret Putting Baby Plans Aside Fears Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have decided to pump the brakes on their baby plans. After unsuccessfully trying to expand the family, sources claim the couple is now focused on getting married and raising Stefani’s three boys. But will the decision end up haunting Shelton in years to come?

An insider told Life & Style that Stefani is worried that Shelton will regret not having a baby of his own. Although the country crooner told her that he doesn’t need a baby, the source explained that Stefani thinks the decision will create problems down the road. Sadly, having a baby might not be an option for the 47-year-old.

The No Doubt alum allegedly went through several rounds of IVF treatment after failing to conceive naturally. The multiple failures weighed heavy on the couple and eventually led to their decision to stop altogether. This doesn’t mean Shelton won’t ever become a father, but Stefani’s window for getting pregnant is quickly closing.

As far as Blake Shelton is concerned, Hollywood Life reports that he has always wanted to be a dad. In fact, after his Voice co-star Adam Levine announced his wife’s pregnancy, Shelton reportedly hoped that he would be next. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like that will become a reality anytime soon.

“Blake has so much love for Adam, he’s thrilled for him and Behati. Blake would never begrudge Adam this, but that doesn’t mean there’s not a part of him that’s envious. Blake wants kids and it hasn’t happened for him and Gwen yet. He’s wondering when it’s going to be his turn,” an insider explained.

Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, just announced their second pregnancy. The couple welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, one year ago. Stefani, meanwhile, shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, three. While Shelton has been married several times, he does not have any kids of his own.

Shelton may not become a dad to kids of his own, but at least he’ll get plenty of experience helping raise Stefani’s boys. The insider revealed that Shelton is more than happy with how things are going with Stefani and can’t get enough of her kids. Between taking them fishing and hiking at his Oklahoma ranch to being a good role model, Shelton is quickly becoming a father figure to all three boys. We can only hope that Blake Shelton’s dreams of being a dad eventually come true.

