WWE Rumors & Spoilers: ‘Hell In A Cell 2017’ To Add More Matches, New Champion To Emerge From Event?

One of the newest WWE rumors floating around is that a brand new champion may emerge from the Hell in a Cell 2017 pay-per-view. While many fans are hoping that means the reign of “The Modern Day Maharaja” will be coming to an end, unfortunately, it appears the new champ will arrive from a different match. With the card slowly forming over the past several weeks, it’s now being rumored that several more matches will be added to the pay-per-view card. One of those matches is rumored to feature a title change, but it won’t be for too long if the speculation proves correct. Keep in mind, WWE spoilers may follow for what could happen at the PPV.

As Cageside Seats reported on Friday that there are two more matches being added to the pay-per-view card. One of those will feature a rematch from SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view with “The Viper” Randy Orton taking on “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev. At SummerSlam, Orton put Rusev down in a less-than-satisfying match that lasted under a minute. Based on this rematch, it’s looking like Rusev may be able to gain some revenge at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. There are also rumored posters that have hit the internet suggesting Rusev will be competing soon for the United States Championship at the Starrcade pay-per-view that returns in November.

The other match could appear on the main pay-per-view, or could simply find its way onto the Hell in a Cell 2017 Kickoff Show. That match will feature lost but not forgotten superstar Sami Zayn. He’ll get the privilege of battling the operatic talent known as Aiden English. What’s baffling about this is that Sami Zayn is nowhere near any of the title pictures, which makes one wonder who he upset backstage or why WWE doesn’t feel much need to have him higher up on the card. There are plenty of fans out there who seem to believe Sami deserves much better on the main roster.

That said, another match which has yet to be officially added will feature AJ Styles defending his United States Championship. Styles will defend that title against “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin and “Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger. Apparently, this is where the championship may change hands and it could happen for Dillinger, per The Four 3 Four. That’s a surprising moment for sure as Dillinger was called up to the main roster several months ago and would achieve a title before Shinsuke Nakamura or Bobby Roode. However, rumors are swirling that this title change will last until SmackDown Live following the PPV when Baron Corbin challenges Dillinger and wins the title himself.

These three matches will join an already stacked card featuring New Day defending their tag team titles against The Usos, Natalya defending the women’s title against Charlotte, and Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Nakamura. There’s also Shane McMahon taking on Kevin Owens inside the Hell in a Cell structure to really cap off what could be an exciting event. Seeing Tye Dillinger win a title could certainly add to all of that excitement and surprise.

[Featured Image by WWE]